Picks, predictions for White Sox vs. Astros on Friday, March 31

The Chicago White Sox will continue their four-game series with the Houston Astros to open the season on Friday, March 31. First pitch from Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas is set for 8:10 p.m. ET. The White Sox will start Lance Lynn, while the Astros give the starting nod to Cristian Javier.

Despite dropping the first game of the series, Houston is the -145 moneyline favorite, with Chicago installed as the +125 underdog at DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under for this matchup is set at 7.5.

White Sox-Astros picks: Friday, March 31

Injury report

White Sox

Out: OF Yoelqui Cespedes, RP Garrett Crochet, RP Matt Foster, RP Liam Hendricks

Astros

Out: DH Michael Brantley, 2B Jose Altuve, SP Lance McCullers Jr.

Starting pitchers

Lance Lynn vs. Cristian Javier

Lynn has faced the Astros 14 times in his career, but only once with Chicago. That came in June of 2021, as Lynn gave up eight hits and six earned runs in four innings. He took the loss and struck out six while walking one.

Javier has only faced the White Sox once so far. It took place last season, and he pitched five innings, allowing two hits and one earned run while striking out five and walking four. Despite the early exit, he still earned the win.

Over/Under pick

Chicago won the first game 3-2. It was scoreless until the seventh as Dylan Cease pitched a heck of a game for the White Sox. Chicago benefitted from a Yasmani Grandal home run and an Andrew Vaughn two-run double to pick up the victory. Even though the Astros lineup is likely to rebound, I still think the under is the pick for this game.

Pick: Under 7.5

Moneyline pick

Houston has the advantage on the mound, with Javier coming off a solid World Baseball Classic performance. The batting order got off to a slow start but match up better against Lynn. I don’t expect Houston to get outhit 11-4 again, and think they pick up the win.

Pick: Astros