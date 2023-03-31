Picks, predictions for Rockies vs. Padres on Friday, March 31

On Thursday, the Colorado Rockies picked up the most unlikeliest win on Opening Day when they picked up a 7-2 win over the San Diego Padres. Now the Padres will get a chance to get their revenge in the second game of the series on Friday. First pitch is set for 9:40 p.m. ET.

At DraftKings Sportsbook, the Padres are -195 on the moneyline, while the Rockies are +165 underdogs. The total sits at 7.5.

Rockies-Padres picks: Friday, March 31

Injury report

Rockies

Out: RP Daniel Bard (anxiety), 2B Brendan Rodgers (left shoulder), OF Sean Bouchard (left biceps), RP Lucas Gilbreath (Tommy John surgery)

Padres

Out: RP Robert Suarez (elbow inflammation), RP Drew Pomeranz (elbow inflammation)

Starting pitchers

Kyle Freeland vs. Nick Martinez

Last year, Freeland went 9-11 with a 4.53 ERA in 174 2/3 innings for the Rockies. He struggled with a 6.75 ERA in 25 1/3 innings against San Diego last season. Freeland’s still trying to recapture the magic he had in 2018 when he went 17-7 with a 2.85 ERA en route to a fourth-place Cy Young finish.

After only making 10 starts last year, Martinez broke camp as a starter this season as a part of the Padres’ six-man rotation. In 2022, Martinez had a 4.30 ERA as a starter vs. a 2.67 ERA as a reliever. He made two starts against the Rockies last year and gave up five earned runs in 10 2/3 innings.

Over/Under pick

Runs should be aplenty tonight. C.J. Cron tied the Rockies’ season-opener record with five RBI and set the club opener mark with 11 total bases on Opening Day. He should be primed for another big game, while the Padres stacked lineup should continue its dominance of Freeland.

Pick: Over 7.5

Moneyline pick

Last night’s game went about as bad as it could go for the Padres, as their offense struggled, starter Blake Snell labored and the bullpen faltered. That won’t be the case tonight, as I expect a big game from the Padres’ offense.

Pick: Padres ML