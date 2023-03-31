Picks, predictions for Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers on Friday, March 31

The Los Angeles Dodgers opened their season with an easy 8-2 win over the Diamondbacks. Now the Diamondbacks will look to get their revenge tonight in the second game of the series. First pitch is set for 10:10 p.m. ET.

At DraftKings Sportsbook, the Dodgers are -190 moneyline favorites, while the Diamondbacks are the +160 underdog. The total for the game is set for 7.5.

Diamondbacks-Dodgers picks: Friday, March 31

Injury report

Diamondbacks

Out: C Carson Kelly (Right forearm fracture), RP Mark Melancon (shoulder), RP Corbin Martin (lat tendon)

Dodgers

Out: SS Gavin Lux (ACL), SP Tony Gonsolin (left ankle sprain)

Starting pitchers

Merrill Kelly vs. Dustin May

After clearing the 200-inning plateau last year, Kelly will be making his season debut against a familiar foe. That familiarity didn’t translate to success last year, however, as Kelly had a 8.25 ERA in 24 innings against the Dodgers last season.

Last year, May had a 4.50 ERA in six starts after he made his season debut in August due to his recovery from Tommy John surgery the season prior. He had a strong Spring Training (2.95 ERA in 18 1/3 innings), and appears primed to recapture the magic from the truncated 2020 season.

Over/Under pick

The teams cleared this over yesterday, and I’m banking on them to do the same thing today. While Kelly and May are good, they’re not on the level of Opening Day starters Julio Urias and Zac Gallen, which could lead to more runs early. Arizona’s a better team than how it played on Opening Day, so I think the scoring will be more balanced today.

Pick: Over 7.5

Moneyline pick

Again, if it ain’t broke don’t fix it. Arizona’s good, but the Dodgers are a title favorite for a reason. While there are some valid questions about the bottom of the Dodgers’ lineup, they’re just as dangerous as any team in the National League.

Pick: Dodgers ML