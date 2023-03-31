Picks, predictions for Guardians vs. Mariners on Friday, March 31

After playing seven scoreless innings on Opening Day, Ty France hit the decisive blow with a three-run HR for the Seattle Mariners in their win against the Guardians. Seattle will look to continue its winning ways when they take on Cleveland tonight in Game 2 of their season-opening series. First pitch is set for 10:10 p.m. ET.

At DraftKings Sportsbook, the Mariners are -165 favorites on the moneyline, while the Guardians are a +140 underdog. The total is set at 7.5.

Guardians-Mariners picks: Friday, March 31

Injury report

Guardians

Out: SP Triston McKenzie (teres major muscle strain), RP Sam Hentges (shoulder inflammation), RP Cody Morris (shoulder/back soreness)

Mariners

Out: Dylan Moore (left oblique strain), OF Taylor Trammell (broken hamate in right hand)

Starting pitchers

Hunter Gaddis vs. Robbie Ray

Gaddis, who was originally set to start the season in Cleveland’s bullpen, is getting the starting nod due to McKenzie’s injury. He made his MLB debut last season, going 0-2 with an 18.41 ERA in two starts.

Ray went 12-12 with a 3.71 ERA in 189 innings last year in what was his first year with the Mariners. The former Cy Young Award winner threw 13 scoreless innings in his two starts against Cleveland last year.

Over/Under pick

Thursday’s Opening Day affair was a classic pitcher’s duel that was broken up by France’s big swing. That won’t be the case tonight. While a majority of the scoring will come from the Mariners (Gaddis has yet to prove that he can consistently get Major League hitters out), I also think tonight’s the night that the Guardians finally figure out Ray.

Pick: Over 7.5

Moneyline pick

Give me the Guardians. While they’ll probably be playing from behind most of the night, their offense is built to succeed under the new rule changes; they just weren’t able to get anyone on base on Opening Day to prove that. I think Cleveland picks up the win tonight thanks to a late inning rally.

Pick: Guardians ML