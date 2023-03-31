Top MLB DFS stacks on DraftKings for Friday, March 31

There is a limited slate of games for Friday, March 31. With only five games to choose from, it can be tough to put together a DFS lineup that you feel confident in. With that in mind, here are our top three team stacks for Friday’s DFS slate, with games starting at 6:40 p.m. ET.

Top MLB DFS stacks: Friday, March 31

Pete Alonso ($5,600)

Starling Marte ($5,400)

Francisco Lindor ($5,300)

Brandon Nimmo ($4,600)

These four players anchored the top of the New York lineup on Thursday. They went a combined 4-15, but I don’t expect Alonso to have another 0-4 day at the plate. The good news, even though they were unsuccessful nine times at the plate, is that they struck out only twice, which shows they are at least putting the ball in play.

Seattle Mariners vs. Cleveland Guardians

Julio Rodriguez ($5,500)

Teoscar Hernandez ($5,300)

Ty France ($4,600)

Kolten Wong ($4,500)

Seattle picked up the 3-0 victory on Opening Day on the back of a three-run home run from Ty France in the 8th inning. Rodriguez, Wong and Hernandez went a whopping 0-11. The Mariners will take on Hunter Gaddis on Friday. This will be his third career start, and he gave up at least seven earned runs in his previous two outings. Despite the slow start, JRod, Wong, France and Hernandez should be a valuable stack for Friday’s DFS lineups.

Manny Machado ($5,400)

Juan Soto ($5,200)

Xander Bogaerts ($4,800)

Trent Grisham ($3,400)

Grisham batted leadoff on Opening Night and finished 1 for 4 with a double and a run. Bogaerts played well in his San Diego debut, hitting two doubles on the way to three total hits. Machado and Soto combined for 1 of 7 at the plate but have a much better matchup against Kyle Freeland on Friday night.