DK Nation staff gives their Wrestlemania 39 predictions

Here we are knocking on the doorstep of the “Super Bowl of professional wrestling” with Wrestlemania 39. Before the big show, the DraftKings Nation staff predicts the winners and losers of nights one and two. Before then, we go over what we’re looking forward to and our favorite Mania moments. Follow along below.

What are you looking forward to the most for this year’s Wrestlemania?

Teddy Ricketson: Sparking a new era. We have seen the Bloodline’s dominance, but the two top titles and tag titles have been held by the same people for nearly two years. I have enjoyed the storytelling to this point, but I am ready for a fresh direction that, hopefully, Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens/Sami Zayn can bring.

Murjani Rawls: To be honest, things that happen after it. A lot of this card is locked in, and we know which ways things are going to go. Are we going to have a draft? Will there be new faces that come in? That’s what intrigues me.

Nick Simon: The potential fall of the Bloodline is the main hook for this show and I’m fascinated by the tag title match and the main event. And similar to Murjani said, the aftermath of this show is going to be fascinating. the Bloodline have held the world titles and tag titles hostage for a long time and finally getting the belts off of them will open up new opportunities.

What match do you think will steal the show?

Teddy: If they pace the match right, Roman and Cody should be one of the better matches we have seen in a long time from the WWE. I think they put on a must-see wrestling match that rivals how good their promos have been. Another match I think will surprise people will be Seth Rollins vs. Logan Paul.

Murjani: Probably Brock Lesnar vs. Omos.

Nick: Seth Rollins vs. Logan Paul is going to be insane but do not sleep on the Hell in a Cell match. This is going to be the biggest match of Finn Balor’s main roster run and he’s going to go stupid.

What is your favorite Wrestlemania match or moment?

Teddy: The Hardy Boys showing up as the surprise fourth team at Wrestlemania 33. The New Day played it perfectly that it was them entering, but when the Hardy’s music hit, you heard one of the loudest pops in recent memory.

Murjani: Wrestlemania 30 and 21-1. The streak ending is the pinnacle of a surprise to me.

Nick: Favorite match is Bret Hart vs. Stone Cold Steve Austin at Wrestlemania 13. My favorite moment has to be Kofimania at ‘Mania 34.

Night One Predictions (April 1st)

United States Championship - Austin Theory (c) vs. John Cena

Teddy: This is truly the match I change my mind on daily. Theory needs this win, but I could definitely see them giving Cena one more title run. For now, I’m going Theory retaining.

Murjani: I think Theory wins here. It would be cool to see Cena pull it off, but I think his purpose is to put talent over for now. WWE seems to be looking to give Theory a push post-Mania.

Nick: Austin Theory. John Cena was summoned to put the kid over and that’s exactly what he’s going to do.

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship - The Usos (c) vs. Sami Zayn/Kevin Owens

Teddy: The storytelling has been great setting up this feud, and as I said previously, I expect Zayn/Owens to win. They will likely have a rematch with the Usos in the future, but a fresh set of matchups for the tag division with Zayn/Owens as champs will be a good thing.

Murjani: It’s the ultimate coordination of best friends overcoming the Bloodline. Sami and Kevin will get the win, and it will be a feel-good moment to end night one on.

Nick: Sami and Kevin. This match will be a rollercoaster of emotions to (presumably) close Night 1. If the Usos lose here, it will be interesting to see if that triggers paranoia into Roman for Night 2.

Smackdown Women’s Championship - Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Rhea Ripley

Teddy: Flair is a solid opponent for Ripley, but it is time for Ripley to hold some gold. It would only elevate her character within the Judgement Day, and this should be a big moment for her.

Murjani: Rhea has been booked great for this moment. It won’t hurt Charlotte to drop the title. It continues the story they had with the NXT Championship, and Rhea will get the win.

Nick: The WWE is positioning Ripley to be a top star post-Mania, and it starts with her dethroning the Queen.

Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio

Teddy: I don’t know if this is Rey’s last match, but I know he had said he wanted to stick around long enough to wrestle Dom. I think Dom’s hardened criminal antics are hilarious, and picking up a win against his dad will just further vault him up the heel ranks.

Murjani: I have a strange feeling that Dominik wins. If Rey won, I wouldn’t have any problem with that. Obviously, the father putting the son in his place story. However, with Rey going to the Hall of Fame – gives me a sense that the clock is about to strike midnight.

Nick: I’m going to go with Rey here. Dominik has garnered all of the heat in this feud and you have to have a big moment where he gets his comeuppance. Dom can get his win back in a rematch at Backlash or something.

Seth Rollins vs. Logan Paul

Teddy: I truly think no matter how you feel about Paul, you have to agree that he is good at this. This match should be awesome as Rollins and Paul go at it. I’m taking Rollins with a knockout punch to Logan.

Murjani: Seth is going to sell his ass off, and the match will surprise a lot of people. Seth is winning.

Nick: Seth wins an absolute banger of a match. He’s going to be one of the biggest beneficiaries of Roman finally dropping the belts and he’s been positioned strongly these last few months.

Becky Lynch/Lita/Trish Stratus vs. Damage CTRL

Teddy: So how bad is it that I don’t care about this? I think Becky Lynch and Bayley is an awesome matchup, but I don’t like that they are hinting at the early break-up of Damage CTRL. I think Becky/Lita/Trish win, and hope it doesn’t spell the end for Bayley/Damage CTRL.

Murjani: It’s a great assortment of amazing workers – past and present. I will say Damage Control gets the win. The teasing of breaking up might be a swerve. Or maybe not. Iyo and Dakota can get a lot done in singles competitions. However, I foresee a big win for them here.

Nick: Damage CTRL has taken a lot of losses in big-time matches for the past few months, so I think they’ll get the win here. I do also think this will be the end of that stable – as we’ll see Iyo and Dakota turn on Bayley real soon.

The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy vs. The Viking Raiders vs. Braun Strowman/Ricochet (Men’s Wrestlemania Showcase match)

Teddy: I honestly want all of these teams to win because I think they bring unique aspects to the tag division. It feels like the Street Profits haven't won in forever. I’m picking them to win in a match that surprises fans with how good it is.

Murjani: I will say that Braun/Ricochet is going to win. The Street Profits and Alpha Academy will probably be split after Mania is over.

Nick: I have the exact same prediction as Murjani. The Profits’ and the Academy’s days are numbered as respective tag teams. As for the other two, both will be the first in line for a title shot against (presumably) Zayn and KO. I think Braun and Ricochet will get the first crack and it starts by winning this match.

Night Two Predictions (April 2nd)

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship - Roman Reigns (c) vs. Cody Rhodes

Teddy: I know there is chatter they may want Reigns to hit 1,000 days as champ, but I am going with Cody in this one.

Murjani: Let’s skip the semantics. It’s Cody. It’s always been Cody. Again, it’s Cody.

Nick: It has to end. It has to end. It has to end. Roman is generational and this run has been legendary. But it has to end here. There is no other option. Cody wins.

Raw Women’s Championship - Bianca Belair (c) vs. Asuka

Teddy: If there is any situation to take the belt off of Belair, it is to put it on the surging Asuka. Belair can win it back at SummerSlam, but this should be Asuka’s time.

Murjani: I haven’t been sold on the build to this match. That could be because the WWE has been so Bloodline heavy. A little torn on this one because I do think Bianca needs a new hook and perhaps move to Smackdown. If she were going to lose to anyone, I wouldn’t be upset if it was Asuka – providing her new aura a push.

Nick: The build for this has been...meh. Which is a shame, because Bianca having the belt for a year should be a bigger deal. I’m going to go with Bianca here. They’ve been selling the hell out of the mist to the point where I think Bianca is going to find a way to avoid it.

Intercontinental Championship - Gunther (c) vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus

Teddy: Gunther retains in what is going to be a hard-hitting match.

Murjani: Sheamus is one title away from completing the grand slam. Gunther has bigger aspirations post-Mania, You give Sheamus his moment and turn Drew heel.

Nick: Banger...after banger...after banger. This match is going to rule and I agree with Murjani. Sheamus wins and we get a Drew heel turn with a Claymore kick afterward.

Edge vs. Finn Balor (Hell in a Cell match)

Teddy: I know some people may not like it, but I really want to see Finn bring back The Demon. Throw in Edge doing The Brood entrance, and this one should be a good feud-ender. I think Balor ends up winning, but Edge hits some gnarly spear.

Murjani: I think that WWE makes “the demon” mean something again after that debacle when he faced Roman Reigns. They’ll do something off the cage, but Finn will get the win.

Nick: Finn. I think Triple H has been waiting for the right moment to truly unleash Finn as a top guy in the company and it starts here. He’s another guy who’s going to benefit tremendously from Roman dropping the belts.

Brock Lesnar vs. Omos

Teddy: Honestly, don’t really know how this one will go. I’m taking Lesnar, though, hitting an impressive F5.

Murjani: It’s just going to be a crazy match with two big men and power moves. The hook is going to be Brock F5’ing Omos for the win.

Nick: *Big E voice* “YOU WANT YOUR FIVE-STAR MATCHES? NAH. I WANT TO SEE TWO BIG MEN...WITH BIG CHESTS...AND BIG MUSCLES...BUMPIN’ MEAT!” I will be sports entertained by this hoss fight. Lesnar wins.

Ronda Rousey/Shayna Baszler vs. Liv Morgan/Raquel Rodriguez vs. Natalya/Shotzi vs. Chelsea Green/Sonya Deville (Women’s Wrestlemania Showcase match)

Teddy: Assuming that the winner of this match gets a future title shot against Becky and Lita, I’m going with Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. They are planting seeds with Morgan and her recent losses where she passes out while smiling, but barring pairing her with Bray Wyatt down the road, she and Raquel could be really fun as tag champs.

Murjani: Depending on how hurt Ronda is and how she can manage the injury, I have this as being a Ronda and Shayna moment. If she’s going away for a while, you go Raquel and Liv.

Nick: I’ll go with Raquel and Liv here since they’re going to be two of the top babyface stars in the women’s division post ‘Mania. And hot take, I don’t think we’ll really see Ronda in the company for very long after this show.