Kawhi Leonard, LeBron James, Nikola Jokic headline NBA injury report for Friday, March 31

We have a massive 13-game slate in the NBA Friday, featuring a doubleheader on NBATV. Here’s a look at the day’s injury report, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.

NBA Injury Report: March 31

Alex Caruso (foot) - questionable

Andre Drummond (personal) - questionable

If Caruso can’t go, Javonte Green and Coby White will see more playing time. Drummond being out would give more usage to Nikola Vucevic and Patrick Williams.

Terry Rozier (foot) - OUT

Gordon Hayward (thumb) - doubtful

Kelly Oubre (shoulder) - questionable

Oubre has some value on a tanking Hornets team if he suits up and goes. The main players to target here would be Dennis Smith Jr., Bryce McGowens and PJ Washington.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (ankle) - OUT

Josh Giddey and Tre Mann will be the primary backcourt players with SGA still sidelined due to an ankle injury.

Tyrese Haliburton (ankle, elbow) - OUT

Myles Turner (ankle) - questionable

Andrew Nembhard and T.J. McConnell will be the guards to target with Haliburton out. Turner likely doesn’t play, which means more run for Isaiah Jackson and Jalen Smith.

Gary Trent Jr. (elbow) - questionable

Will Barton (ankle) - questionable

If both guards are out, Malachi Flynn and OG Anunoby are elevated in fantasy/DFS formats.

Bradley Beal (knee) - OUT

Kyle Kuzma (ankle) - OUT

Daniel Gafford (ankle) - questionable

It feels like the Wizards have shut down Beal and Kuzma for the season. Corey Kispert and Deni Avdija represent great value plays in DFS lineups, especially with a favorable matchup against Orlando.

Lauri Markkanen (hand) - OUT

Kelly Olynyk (illness) - questionable

With Markkanen out, Olynyk could be a good play. Walker Kessler likely gets a ton of minutes here for Utah.

Al Horford (injury management) - likely to sit

Jayson Tatum (injury management) - TBD

Jaylen Brown (injury management) - TBD

Malcolm Brogdon (injury management) - TBD

Horford is likely out, which means more minutes for Grant Williams and Mike Muscala. We’ll see how the Celtics handle their other key guys later on in the day.

De’Andre Hunter (knee) - questionable

If Hunter sits, Bogdan Bogdanovic and Saddiq Bey will be good filler plays in fantasy/DFS formats.

Day’Ron Sharpe (ankle) - probable

Sharpe should play but will likely be behind Nic Claxton in the rotation.

Julius Randle (ankle) - OUT, expected to miss two weeks

With Randle sidelined, look for Obi Toppin and R.J. Barrett to see more minutes at the power forward spot as the Knicks potentially look to go small for longer stretches of the game.

Jarrett Allen (groin) - doubtful

Isaac Okoro (knee) - OUT

Caris LeVert seems set to start again with Okoro sidelined. Allen being out elevates Evan Mobley in fantasy/DFS lineups.

No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.

Kawhi Leonard (personal) - questionable

If Leonard doesn’t play, a host of wing players will gain value for the Clippers. Nicolas Batum, Terance Mann, Norman Powell and Eric Gordon all get elevated, while Russell Westbrook should be the top target given his latest showing when Leonard sat out.

Anthony Davis (foot) - probable

LeBron James (foot) - questionable

Both stars should be in the lineup and both should start. Austin Reaves continues to be a viable fantasy asset even with James returning to action.

Karl-Anthony Towns (calf) - probable

The big man should be in for Minnesota.

Devin Vassell (injury management) - questionable

Jeremy Sochan (knee) - OUT

Keldon Johnson is the only viable fantasy/DFS play here, although Malaki Branham is an intriguing value option in this particular matchup.

Jusuf Nurkic (knee) - OUT, likely done for season

Anfernee Simons (foot) OUT, likely done for season

Jerami Grant (quad) - OUT, likely done for season

These three are unlikely to suit up again this year. Shaedon Sharpe, Nassir Little and Drew Eubanks are your replacement plays in fantasy/DFS lineups, with Sharpe having the most upside.

Nikola Jokic (calf) - TBD

Jamal Murray (injury management) - TBD

Michael Porter Jr. (injury management) - TBD

Jokic didn’t play Thursday, so his status is truly up in the air. Murray and Porter Jr. have played some back-to-back sets and given the opponent, they might suit up here. This is Denver’s chance to test itself against another title contender.