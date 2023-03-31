Kawhi Leonard, LeBron James, Nikola Jokic headline NBA injury report for Friday, March 31

We have a massive 13-game slate in the NBA Friday, featuring a doubleheader on NBATV. Here’s a look at the day’s injury report, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.
NBA Injury Report: March 31
Chicago Bulls vs. Charlotte Hornets
Alex Caruso (foot) - questionable
Andre Drummond (personal) - questionable
If Caruso can’t go, Javonte Green and Coby White will see more playing time. Drummond being out would give more usage to Nikola Vucevic and Patrick Williams.
Terry Rozier (foot) - OUT
Gordon Hayward (thumb) - doubtful
Kelly Oubre (shoulder) - questionable
Oubre has some value on a tanking Hornets team if he suits up and goes. The main players to target here would be Dennis Smith Jr., Bryce McGowens and PJ Washington.
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Indiana Pacers
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (ankle) - OUT
Josh Giddey and Tre Mann will be the primary backcourt players with SGA still sidelined due to an ankle injury.
Tyrese Haliburton (ankle, elbow) - OUT
Myles Turner (ankle) - questionable
Andrew Nembhard and T.J. McConnell will be the guards to target with Haliburton out. Turner likely doesn’t play, which means more run for Isaiah Jackson and Jalen Smith.
Toronto Raptors vs. Philadelphia 76ers
Gary Trent Jr. (elbow) - questionable
Will Barton (ankle) - questionable
If both guards are out, Malachi Flynn and OG Anunoby are elevated in fantasy/DFS formats.
Orlando Magic vs. Washington Wizards
Bradley Beal (knee) - OUT
Kyle Kuzma (ankle) - OUT
Daniel Gafford (ankle) - questionable
It feels like the Wizards have shut down Beal and Kuzma for the season. Corey Kispert and Deni Avdija represent great value plays in DFS lineups, especially with a favorable matchup against Orlando.
Utah Jazz vs. Boston Celtics
Lauri Markkanen (hand) - OUT
Kelly Olynyk (illness) - questionable
With Markkanen out, Olynyk could be a good play. Walker Kessler likely gets a ton of minutes here for Utah.
Al Horford (injury management) - likely to sit
Jayson Tatum (injury management) - TBD
Jaylen Brown (injury management) - TBD
Malcolm Brogdon (injury management) - TBD
Horford is likely out, which means more minutes for Grant Williams and Mike Muscala. We’ll see how the Celtics handle their other key guys later on in the day.
Atlanta Hawks vs. Brooklyn Nets
De’Andre Hunter (knee) - questionable
If Hunter sits, Bogdan Bogdanovic and Saddiq Bey will be good filler plays in fantasy/DFS formats.
Day’Ron Sharpe (ankle) - probable
Sharpe should play but will likely be behind Nic Claxton in the rotation.
New York Knicks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
Julius Randle (ankle) - OUT, expected to miss two weeks
With Randle sidelined, look for Obi Toppin and R.J. Barrett to see more minutes at the power forward spot as the Knicks potentially look to go small for longer stretches of the game.
Jarrett Allen (groin) - doubtful
Isaac Okoro (knee) - OUT
Caris LeVert seems set to start again with Okoro sidelined. Allen being out elevates Evan Mobley in fantasy/DFS lineups.
Detroit Pistons vs. Houston Rockets
No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.
Los Angeles Clippers vs. Memphis Grizzlies
Kawhi Leonard (personal) - questionable
If Leonard doesn’t play, a host of wing players will gain value for the Clippers. Nicolas Batum, Terance Mann, Norman Powell and Eric Gordon all get elevated, while Russell Westbrook should be the top target given his latest showing when Leonard sat out.
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
Anthony Davis (foot) - probable
LeBron James (foot) - questionable
Both stars should be in the lineup and both should start. Austin Reaves continues to be a viable fantasy asset even with James returning to action.
Karl-Anthony Towns (calf) - probable
The big man should be in for Minnesota.
San Antonio Spurs vs. Golden State Warriors
Devin Vassell (injury management) - questionable
Jeremy Sochan (knee) - OUT
Keldon Johnson is the only viable fantasy/DFS play here, although Malaki Branham is an intriguing value option in this particular matchup.
Sacramento Kings vs. Portland Trail Blazers
Jusuf Nurkic (knee) - OUT, likely done for season
Anfernee Simons (foot) OUT, likely done for season
Jerami Grant (quad) - OUT, likely done for season
These three are unlikely to suit up again this year. Shaedon Sharpe, Nassir Little and Drew Eubanks are your replacement plays in fantasy/DFS lineups, with Sharpe having the most upside.
Denver Nuggets vs. Phoenix Suns
Nikola Jokic (calf) - TBD
Jamal Murray (injury management) - TBD
Michael Porter Jr. (injury management) - TBD
Jokic didn’t play Thursday, so his status is truly up in the air. Murray and Porter Jr. have played some back-to-back sets and given the opponent, they might suit up here. This is Denver’s chance to test itself against another title contender.