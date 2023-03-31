Pick on the Moneyline for Mets-Marlins on March 31

The New York Mets experienced quite a few offseason losses between starting pitcher Jacob deGrom going to the Texas Rangers and closer Edwin Diaz being lost for the season in an unfortunate injury, and will look to starting pitcher David Peterson for a big year as they play the Miami Marlins on the road on Friday.

New York Mets (-115, 8) vs. Miami Marlins

Throughout his career, Peterson has spent time as both a starting pitcher and a reliever, but showed flashes of being a solid starter, posting a 3.21 ERA with 10.4 strikeouts and 0.9 home runs per nine innings allowed from April through August across 16 starts and 20 total appearances before being moved from the starting rotation to the bullpen throughout the months of September and October.

Peterson gets to face a Marlins lineup who’s 3.6 runs per game last season were the fewest in the National League and the team also supplied the fewest home runs at home of any National League team in 2022.

In four appearances against the Marlins last season, Peterson allowed five runs across 18 innings and looked much improved in spring training this season with no runs and one hit allowed across 12 innings.

The Marlins counter with Jesus Luzardo, who pitched better than his 4-7 record would indicate, registering a 3.32 ERA with 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings and an opponent’s batting average of .191.

The issues Luzardo had in 2022 primarily came at home though, posting a 4.25 ERA with opponents hitting .238 off of him at home.

While the Mets 3.55 bullpen ERA figures to rise with Diaz out this season and Seth Lugo no longer with the team, the Marlins have a lot of question marks for a bullpen that was 22nd in the league with a 4.15 ERA last season.

The Mets led the National League in road batting average at .265 last season and with the way Peterson is entering the 2023 season, the Mets will reel in a road win against the Marlins on Friday.

The Play: Mets -115