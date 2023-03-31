Start time, TV channel for women’s Final Four matchups in the 2023 NCAA Tournament

The 2023 NCAA women’s basketball tournament has reached the Final Four. The national semifinals tip off Friday evening and unlike the men’s tournament, we have some of the biggest powerhouses competing this weekend.

The women’s Final Four opens at 7 p.m. ET with the No. 1 Virginia Tech Hokies facing the No. 3 LSU Tigers. The second semifinal will see the No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks take on the No. 2 Iowa Hawkeyes at 9 p.m. ET. Both games air on ESPN and will be available via live stream at WatchESPN.

The game broadcast will feature Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo, Andraya Carter, and Holly Rowe as the announcers. Elle Duncan will lead ESPN’s studio coverage, and Carolyn Peck and Monica McNutt will join her in the studio. Lobo and Carter will join in the pre-game coverage.

There will be a MegaCast across ESPN with The Bird & Taurasi Show returning on ESPN2 and ESPN+ for both games. Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi covered last year’s Final Four and return this year. ESPN+ will also have a “Beyond the Rim” broadcast providing an aerial camera view with main telecast commentary and replays, supported by an enhanced statistical feed. There will also be an “On the Rail” broadcast tracking game action along one full length of the floor from end to end.

South Carolina is a heavy favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook to cut down the nets on Sunday evening. They are -320 to win the whole thing. The Gamecocks are 11.5-point favorites against Iowa while LSU is a two-point favorite against Virginia Tech.

Final Four TV schedule, Friday, March 31

7:00 p.m. ET — No. 3 LSU vs. No. 1 Virginia Tech — ESPN

9:00 p.m. ET — No. 2 Iowa vs. No. 1 South Carolina — ESPN