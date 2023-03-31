Week 6 of the XFL is in the books, and it is time to move on to Week 7. Jahcour Pearson of the Sea Dragons remains your receptions and yardage leader despite having his worst game of the year in Week 6. He remains a must play in all formats.
Over the last two weeks, Hakeem Butler, Cedric Byrd, Charleston Rambo, Darrius Sheppard and Pearson lead the way in targets and should remain viable plays this week based on usage.
Yards per route run is always a strong indicator of future fantasy goodness. Here are the leaders so far this season. As usual, the Sea Dragons and Roughnecks are the teams to mine from for fantasy, but Lucky Jackson has been extremely efficient.
2.88 - Lucky Jackson
2.20 - Travell Harris
2.18 - Cinque Sweeting
2.10 - Hakeem Butler
1.94 - Jeff Badet
1.93 - Josh Gordon, Jahcour Pearson
1.75 - Ben Putman, Jontre Kirklin
1.50 - Brandon Arconado, Cedric Byrd, Deontay Burnett
Pro Football Focus also has Jackson as their highest graded XFL receiver, with Pearson just behind him. Jackson doesn’t get as many targets as we’d like with the Defenders, but he’s taking care of business when he does see them.
XFL receiving leaders, statistics through Week 6
|Name
|POS
|Team
|Gms
|ADOT
|Rec%
|Rec
|Tgt
|TD
|Yds
|YAC
|YPR
|Jahcour Pearson
|WR
|SEATTLE
|6
|6.4
|75.5
|40
|53
|1
|448
|5.2
|11.2
|Cody Latimer
|TE
|ORLANDO
|6
|7.8
|76.7
|33
|43
|3
|395
|4.9
|12
|Lucky Jackson
|WR
|WASHINGTON
|6
|11.7
|70.6
|24
|34
|1
|386
|6.2
|16.1
|Hakeem Butler
|WR
|ST LOUIS
|6
|8.7
|77.8
|35
|45
|4
|378
|4.7
|10.8
|Jeff Badet
|WR
|VEGAS
|6
|9.2
|70
|28
|40
|5
|374
|6.1
|13.4
|Deontay Burnett
|WR
|HOUSTON
|6
|13.9
|60
|21
|35
|4
|341
|6
|16.2
|Travell Harris
|WR
|HOUSTON
|5
|11
|70
|21
|30
|2
|302
|5
|14.4
|Josh Gordon
|WR
|SEATTLE
|6
|13.8
|57.1
|20
|35
|3
|297
|5.2
|14.9
|Darrius Shepherd
|WR
|ST LOUIS
|6
|7.9
|75
|27
|36
|3
|267
|4.7
|9.9
|Charleston Rambo
|WR
|ORLANDO
|6
|12
|72.4
|21
|29
|2
|267
|4.3
|12.7
|Blake Jackson
|WR
|SEATTLE
|6
|9
|76.9
|30
|39
|2
|261
|2.8
|8.7
|Jontre Kirklin
|WR
|HOUSTON
|5
|14.9
|57.7
|15
|26
|4
|248
|5
|16.5
|Sal Cannella
|TE
|ARLINGTON
|6
|8.3
|73.7
|28
|38
|0
|223
|2.4
|8
|Cinque Sweeting
|WR
|VEGAS
|6
|9.3
|66.7
|16
|24
|3
|214
|5
|13.4
|Chris Blair
|WR
|WASHINGTON
|6
|13
|61.9
|13
|21
|1
|206
|4.2
|15.8
|John Lovett
|HB
|VEGAS
|6
|3.1
|71.4
|10
|14
|2
|205
|17.1
|20.5
|Cedric Byrd II
|WR
|HOUSTON
|6
|6
|78.1
|25
|32
|1
|195
|3.6
|7.8
|Austin Proehl
|WR
|ST LOUIS
|6
|9.1
|70.4
|19
|27
|1
|181
|2.6
|9.5
|Jordan Veasy
|WR
|SEATTLE
|6
|12.2
|56
|14
|25
|1
|162
|2.1
|11.6
|Brandon Arconado
|WR
|ARLINGTON
|6
|7.4
|65.4
|17
|26
|0
|160
|4.1
|9.4
|Josh Hammond
|WR
|WASHINGTON
|6
|7.1
|67.9
|19
|28
|0
|156
|4.4
|8.2
|Eli Rogers
|WR
|ORLANDO
|6
|11.5
|60
|15
|25
|1
|150
|1.9
|10
|Ben Putman
|WR
|HOUSTON
|6
|9.5
|73.3
|11
|15
|0
|142
|6.5
|12.9
|Brian Hill
|HB
|ST LOUIS
|5
|2.6
|83.3
|15
|18
|1
|141
|6.2
|9.4
|Tyler Vaughns
|WR
|ARLINGTON
|6
|10.2
|56
|14
|25
|1
|129
|1.8
|9.2
|Juwan Green
|WR
|SEATTLE
|6
|10.6
|59.1
|13
|22
|3
|129
|2.1
|9.9
|Jalen Tolliver
|WR
|SANANTONIO
|6
|7.1
|72.2
|13
|18
|1
|125
|3.2
|9.6
|Steven Mitchell Jr.
|WR
|ST LOUIS
|5
|13.9
|64.3
|9
|14
|2
|120
|5.3
|13.3
|Justin Smith
|WR
|HOUSTON
|5
|15.8
|53.3
|8
|15
|1
|119
|7.5
|14.9
|Alize Mack
|TE
|SANANTONIO
|6
|7.7
|73.7
|14
|19
|1
|118
|3.6
|8.4
|JaVonta Payton
|WR
|ARLINGTON
|5
|16.2
|60
|6
|10
|0
|116
|4.3
|19.3
|Mathew Sexton
|WR
|VEGAS
|6
|7
|78.6
|11
|14
|0
|116
|4.2
|10.5
|De'Veon Smith
|HB
|ARLINGTON
|6
|1.1
|77.8
|14
|18
|0
|114
|7.6
|8.1
|Martavis Bryant
|WR
|VEGAS
|5
|13.2
|55
|11
|20
|0
|107
|1.4
|9.7
|Deddrick Thomas
|WR
|ORLANDO
|6
|5.9
|61.1
|11
|18
|0
|105
|6.2
|9.5
|Caleb Vander Esch
|WR
|ARLINGTON
|4
|12.1
|54.5
|6
|11
|0
|100
|4.5
|16.7
|Lance Lenoir Jr.
|WR
|ORLANDO
|4
|12.8
|50
|9
|18
|0
|99
|3
|11
|Fred Brown
|WR
|SANANTONIO
|6
|7
|66.7
|14
|21
|1
|97
|1.4
|6.9
|Geronimo Allison
|WR
|VEGAS
|5
|12.3
|43.5
|10
|23
|0
|96
|4.6
|9.6
|Andrew Jamiel
|WR
|ORLANDO
|3
|11.2
|45.5
|5
|11
|1
|93
|7
|18.6
|Damion Willis
|WR
|SEATTLE
|6
|14.4
|52.4
|11
|21
|1
|93
|1.7
|8.5
|Cam Sutton
|TE
|VEGAS
|6
|9.3
|66.7
|6
|9
|0
|87
|7.7
|14.5
|Max Borghi
|HB
|HOUSTON
|5
|-0.1
|88.9
|16
|18
|0
|86
|6.3
|5.4
|T.J. Vasher
|WR
|SANANTONIO
|5
|16.2
|41.2
|7
|17
|2
|86
|3.1
|12.3
|Kalen Ballage
|HB
|SANANTONIO
|5
|1.7
|73.3
|11
|15
|0
|82
|6.2
|7.5
|Marcell Ateman
|WR
|ST LOUIS
|3
|11.8
|50
|6
|12
|0
|75
|2.8
|12.5
|Logan Carter
|TE
|ORLANDO
|6
|6.3
|60
|9
|15
|0
|73
|3
|8.1
|George Campbell
|WR
|ST LOUIS
|4
|13.2
|83.3
|5
|6
|1
|69
|4
|13.8
|Jacques Patrick
|HB
|SANANTONIO
|6
|1.6
|84.6
|11
|13
|0
|68
|5.2
|6.2
|Ethan Wolf
|TE
|WASHINGTON
|4
|2.6
|64.3
|9
|14
|1
|67
|4.9
|7.4
|Brandon Dillon
|TE
|VEGAS
|6
|9.9
|71.4
|5
|7
|0
|66
|2
|13.2
|Jaylen Smith
|TE
|ORLANDO
|4
|19.5
|50
|3
|6
|1
|64
|1.3
|21.3
|Travis Toivonen
|WR
|SANANTONIO
|2
|10.4
|55.6
|5
|9
|0
|64
|6.8
|12.8
|Rod Smith
|HB
|VEGAS
|6
|-1.5
|80
|8
|10
|0
|60
|9.5
|7.5
|Lujuan Winningham
|WR
|ARLINGTON
|6
|14.8
|42.9
|6
|14
|2
|60
|1.8
|10
|Landen Akers
|WR
|SANANTONIO
|2
|1.5
|75
|9
|12
|0
|59
|6.2
|6.6
|Brycen Alleyne
|HB
|HOUSTON
|5
|-1.8
|81.8
|9
|11
|0
|56
|10
|6.2
|Jake Sutherland
|TE
|ST LOUIS
|6
|6.8
|80
|4
|5
|1
|51
|5.5
|12.8
|Nick Holley
|WR
|HOUSTON
|6
|13.9
|60
|6
|10
|1
|47
|4
|7.8
|Daniel Williams
|WR
|ORLANDO
|3
|7.7
|55.6
|5
|9
|0
|46
|6.8
|9.2
|Deon Yelder
|TE
|SANANTONIO
|6
|6.6
|44.4
|4
|9
|1
|42
|8.3
|10.5
|Abram Smith
|HB
|WASHINGTON
|6
|0.6
|88.9
|8
|9
|0
|42
|5.4
|5.3
|DeAndre Torrey
|HB
|VEGAS
|5
|0.5
|100
|6
|6
|0
|40
|6.2
|6.7
|T.J. Hammonds
|HB
|SEATTLE
|6
|-2.1
|66.7
|6
|9
|0
|40
|9.2
|6.7
|Darece Roberson
|WR
|SANANTONIO
|3
|12.5
|50
|4
|8
|0
|38
|1.8
|9.5
|Travis Jonsen
|QB
|SANANTONIO
|5
|8.6
|57.1
|4
|7
|0
|36
|0
|9
|Jordan Smallwood
|WR
|ARLINGTON
|5
|11.3
|75
|3
|4
|0
|33
|1.3
|11
|Jequez Ezzard
|WR
|WASHINGTON
|6
|10
|66.7
|2
|3
|1
|32
|3.5
|16
|Devin Darrington
|HB
|ORLANDO
|3
|1.4
|60
|3
|5
|0
|30
|9
|10
|Charlie Taumoepeau
|TE
|SEATTLE
|2
|6
|100
|2
|2
|0
|25
|6.5
|12.5
|Morgan Ellison
|HB
|SEATTLE
|5
|-2.8
|100
|6
|6
|0
|25
|7
|4.2
|Briley Moore
|TE
|WASHINGTON
|4
|6.5
|75
|3
|4
|0
|25
|4.3
|8.3
|Nate Becker
|TE
|ARLINGTON
|6
|1.8
|100
|4
|4
|1
|24
|4.3
|6
|Dejoun Lee
|HB
|HOUSTON
|5
|2.2
|80
|4
|5
|0
|21
|5.5
|5.3
|Mataeo Durant
|HB
|ST LOUIS
|6
|2.2
|77.8
|7
|9
|0
|21
|4.6
|3
|Kelvin McKnight
|WR
|SEATTLE
|5
|1
|100
|4
|4
|0
|19
|3.8
|4.8
|Josh Malone
|WR
|WASHINGTON
|4
|20
|14.3
|1
|7
|0
|18
|5
|18
|Ryquell Armstead
|HB
|WASHINGTON
|5
|-2
|50
|2
|4
|0
|18
|14.5
|9
|Kareem Walker
|HB
|ST LOUIS
|5
|0.7
|100
|3
|3
|0
|17
|5
|5.7
|Rannell Hall
|WR
|ARLINGTON
|2
|4.5
|75
|3
|4
|0
|16
|5
|5.3
|Travis Koontz
|TE
|VEGAS
|6
|3.3
|50
|2
|4
|0
|14
|1.5
|7
|Jah-Maine Martin
|HB
|ORLANDO
|6
|-2.7
|83.3
|5
|6
|0
|14
|5.8
|2.8
|Sean Price
|TE
|VEGAS
|6
|6.7
|100
|3
|3
|1
|13
|0
|4.3
|Leddie Brown
|HB
|ARLINGTON
|1
|-1
|100
|1
|1
|0
|12
|13
|12
|Alex Ellis
|TE
|WASHINGTON
|5
|7
|100
|2
|2
|1
|12
|2.5
|6
|Dontez Byrd
|WR
|ORLANDO
|1
|3.5
|100
|2
|2
|0
|11
|2
|5.5
|Sean Modster
|WR
|ARLINGTON
|2
|5.5
|75
|3
|4
|0
|10
|1
|3.3
|Jon Hilliman
|HB
|SANANTONIO
|5
|-3.3
|66.7
|2
|3
|0
|10
|10
|5
|Gary Jennings
|WR
|ST LOUIS
|5
|9.2
|33.3
|2
|6
|1
|10
|9
|5
|Ryan Becker
|TE
|ORLANDO
|3
|-1.5
|100
|2
|2
|0
|9
|6
|4.5
|Kenneth Farrow
|HB
|ARLINGTON
|3
|3
|100
|2
|2
|0
|8
|1
|4
|Brian Burt
|HB
|VEGAS
|2
|-1
|100
|1
|1
|0
|6
|7
|6
|Kelvin Taylor
|HB
|ORLANDO
|3
|-2.5
|100
|2
|2
|0
|6
|5.5
|3
|Stephen Guidry
|WR
|ORLANDO
|1
|14.5
|50
|2
|4
|0
|2
|0
|1
|Adrian Killins Jr.
|HB
|ARLINGTON
|4
|-2
|100
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|1
|Jovani Haskins
|TE
|ST LOUIS
|5
|11.3
|0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|Garrett Owens
|TE
|HOUSTON
|6
|25
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|Keith Ford
|HB
|ARLINGTON
|2
|22
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Shaun Beyer
|TE
|ARLINGTON
|5
|16
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Victor Bolden Jr.
|WR
|ARLINGTON
|1
|17
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Darius Bradwell
|HB
|SEATTLE
|3
|-6
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Jazz Ferguson
|WR
|WASHINGTON
|1
|19
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Paxton Lynch
|QB
|ORLANDO
|5
|-5
|100
|1
|1
|0
|0
|5
|0