XFL receiving leaders, statistics through Week 6

Week 6 of the XFL is in the books, and it is time to move on to Week 7. Jahcour Pearson of the Sea Dragons remains your receptions and yardage leader despite having his worst game of the year in Week 6. He remains a must play in all formats.

Over the last two weeks, Hakeem Butler, Cedric Byrd, Charleston Rambo, Darrius Sheppard and Pearson lead the way in targets and should remain viable plays this week based on usage.

Yards per route run is always a strong indicator of future fantasy goodness. Here are the leaders so far this season. As usual, the Sea Dragons and Roughnecks are the teams to mine from for fantasy, but Lucky Jackson has been extremely efficient.

XFL leaders in YPRR (min. 15 targets):



2.88 - Lucky Jackson

2.20 - Travell Harris

2.18 - Cinque Sweeting

2.10 - Hakeem Butler

1.94 - Jeff Badet

1.93 - Josh Gordon, Jahcour Pearson

1.75 - Ben Putman, Jontre Kirklin

1.50 - Brandon Arconado, Cedric Byrd, Deontay Burnett

Pro Football Focus also has Jackson as their highest graded XFL receiver, with Pearson just behind him. Jackson doesn’t get as many targets as we’d like with the Defenders, but he’s taking care of business when he does see them.