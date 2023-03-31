 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

XFL receiving leaders, statistics through Week 6

We take a look at which XFL pass catchers lead the league in yards and receptions

By Chet Gresham
Lucky Jackson #11 of the DC Defenders looks on against the Vegas Vipers during the second half of the XFL game at Audi Field on March 12, 2023 in Washington, DC. Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Week 6 of the XFL is in the books, and it is time to move on to Week 7. Jahcour Pearson of the Sea Dragons remains your receptions and yardage leader despite having his worst game of the year in Week 6. He remains a must play in all formats.

Over the last two weeks, Hakeem Butler, Cedric Byrd, Charleston Rambo, Darrius Sheppard and Pearson lead the way in targets and should remain viable plays this week based on usage.

Yards per route run is always a strong indicator of future fantasy goodness. Here are the leaders so far this season. As usual, the Sea Dragons and Roughnecks are the teams to mine from for fantasy, but Lucky Jackson has been extremely efficient.

Pro Football Focus also has Jackson as their highest graded XFL receiver, with Pearson just behind him. Jackson doesn’t get as many targets as we’d like with the Defenders, but he’s taking care of business when he does see them.

Name POS Team Gms ADOT Rec% Rec Tgt TD Yds YAC YPR
Jahcour Pearson WR SEATTLE 6 6.4 75.5 40 53 1 448 5.2 11.2
Cody Latimer TE ORLANDO 6 7.8 76.7 33 43 3 395 4.9 12
Lucky Jackson WR WASHINGTON 6 11.7 70.6 24 34 1 386 6.2 16.1
Hakeem Butler WR ST LOUIS 6 8.7 77.8 35 45 4 378 4.7 10.8
Jeff Badet WR VEGAS 6 9.2 70 28 40 5 374 6.1 13.4
Deontay Burnett WR HOUSTON 6 13.9 60 21 35 4 341 6 16.2
Travell Harris WR HOUSTON 5 11 70 21 30 2 302 5 14.4
Josh Gordon WR SEATTLE 6 13.8 57.1 20 35 3 297 5.2 14.9
Darrius Shepherd WR ST LOUIS 6 7.9 75 27 36 3 267 4.7 9.9
Charleston Rambo WR ORLANDO 6 12 72.4 21 29 2 267 4.3 12.7
Blake Jackson WR SEATTLE 6 9 76.9 30 39 2 261 2.8 8.7
Jontre Kirklin WR HOUSTON 5 14.9 57.7 15 26 4 248 5 16.5
Sal Cannella TE ARLINGTON 6 8.3 73.7 28 38 0 223 2.4 8
Cinque Sweeting WR VEGAS 6 9.3 66.7 16 24 3 214 5 13.4
Chris Blair WR WASHINGTON 6 13 61.9 13 21 1 206 4.2 15.8
John Lovett HB VEGAS 6 3.1 71.4 10 14 2 205 17.1 20.5
Cedric Byrd II WR HOUSTON 6 6 78.1 25 32 1 195 3.6 7.8
Austin Proehl WR ST LOUIS 6 9.1 70.4 19 27 1 181 2.6 9.5
Jordan Veasy WR SEATTLE 6 12.2 56 14 25 1 162 2.1 11.6
Brandon Arconado WR ARLINGTON 6 7.4 65.4 17 26 0 160 4.1 9.4
Josh Hammond WR WASHINGTON 6 7.1 67.9 19 28 0 156 4.4 8.2
Eli Rogers WR ORLANDO 6 11.5 60 15 25 1 150 1.9 10
Ben Putman WR HOUSTON 6 9.5 73.3 11 15 0 142 6.5 12.9
Brian Hill HB ST LOUIS 5 2.6 83.3 15 18 1 141 6.2 9.4
Tyler Vaughns WR ARLINGTON 6 10.2 56 14 25 1 129 1.8 9.2
Juwan Green WR SEATTLE 6 10.6 59.1 13 22 3 129 2.1 9.9
Jalen Tolliver WR SANANTONIO 6 7.1 72.2 13 18 1 125 3.2 9.6
Steven Mitchell Jr. WR ST LOUIS 5 13.9 64.3 9 14 2 120 5.3 13.3
Justin Smith WR HOUSTON 5 15.8 53.3 8 15 1 119 7.5 14.9
Alize Mack TE SANANTONIO 6 7.7 73.7 14 19 1 118 3.6 8.4
JaVonta Payton WR ARLINGTON 5 16.2 60 6 10 0 116 4.3 19.3
Mathew Sexton WR VEGAS 6 7 78.6 11 14 0 116 4.2 10.5
De'Veon Smith HB ARLINGTON 6 1.1 77.8 14 18 0 114 7.6 8.1
Martavis Bryant WR VEGAS 5 13.2 55 11 20 0 107 1.4 9.7
Deddrick Thomas WR ORLANDO 6 5.9 61.1 11 18 0 105 6.2 9.5
Caleb Vander Esch WR ARLINGTON 4 12.1 54.5 6 11 0 100 4.5 16.7
Lance Lenoir Jr. WR ORLANDO 4 12.8 50 9 18 0 99 3 11
Fred Brown WR SANANTONIO 6 7 66.7 14 21 1 97 1.4 6.9
Geronimo Allison WR VEGAS 5 12.3 43.5 10 23 0 96 4.6 9.6
Andrew Jamiel WR ORLANDO 3 11.2 45.5 5 11 1 93 7 18.6
Damion Willis WR SEATTLE 6 14.4 52.4 11 21 1 93 1.7 8.5
Cam Sutton TE VEGAS 6 9.3 66.7 6 9 0 87 7.7 14.5
Max Borghi HB HOUSTON 5 -0.1 88.9 16 18 0 86 6.3 5.4
T.J. Vasher WR SANANTONIO 5 16.2 41.2 7 17 2 86 3.1 12.3
Kalen Ballage HB SANANTONIO 5 1.7 73.3 11 15 0 82 6.2 7.5
Marcell Ateman WR ST LOUIS 3 11.8 50 6 12 0 75 2.8 12.5
Logan Carter TE ORLANDO 6 6.3 60 9 15 0 73 3 8.1
George Campbell WR ST LOUIS 4 13.2 83.3 5 6 1 69 4 13.8
Jacques Patrick HB SANANTONIO 6 1.6 84.6 11 13 0 68 5.2 6.2
Ethan Wolf TE WASHINGTON 4 2.6 64.3 9 14 1 67 4.9 7.4
Brandon Dillon TE VEGAS 6 9.9 71.4 5 7 0 66 2 13.2
Jaylen Smith TE ORLANDO 4 19.5 50 3 6 1 64 1.3 21.3
Travis Toivonen WR SANANTONIO 2 10.4 55.6 5 9 0 64 6.8 12.8
Rod Smith HB VEGAS 6 -1.5 80 8 10 0 60 9.5 7.5
Lujuan Winningham WR ARLINGTON 6 14.8 42.9 6 14 2 60 1.8 10
Landen Akers WR SANANTONIO 2 1.5 75 9 12 0 59 6.2 6.6
Brycen Alleyne HB HOUSTON 5 -1.8 81.8 9 11 0 56 10 6.2
Jake Sutherland TE ST LOUIS 6 6.8 80 4 5 1 51 5.5 12.8
Nick Holley WR HOUSTON 6 13.9 60 6 10 1 47 4 7.8
Daniel Williams WR ORLANDO 3 7.7 55.6 5 9 0 46 6.8 9.2
Deon Yelder TE SANANTONIO 6 6.6 44.4 4 9 1 42 8.3 10.5
Abram Smith HB WASHINGTON 6 0.6 88.9 8 9 0 42 5.4 5.3
DeAndre Torrey HB VEGAS 5 0.5 100 6 6 0 40 6.2 6.7
T.J. Hammonds HB SEATTLE 6 -2.1 66.7 6 9 0 40 9.2 6.7
Darece Roberson WR SANANTONIO 3 12.5 50 4 8 0 38 1.8 9.5
Travis Jonsen QB SANANTONIO 5 8.6 57.1 4 7 0 36 0 9
Jordan Smallwood WR ARLINGTON 5 11.3 75 3 4 0 33 1.3 11
Jequez Ezzard WR WASHINGTON 6 10 66.7 2 3 1 32 3.5 16
Devin Darrington HB ORLANDO 3 1.4 60 3 5 0 30 9 10
Charlie Taumoepeau TE SEATTLE 2 6 100 2 2 0 25 6.5 12.5
Morgan Ellison HB SEATTLE 5 -2.8 100 6 6 0 25 7 4.2
Briley Moore TE WASHINGTON 4 6.5 75 3 4 0 25 4.3 8.3
Nate Becker TE ARLINGTON 6 1.8 100 4 4 1 24 4.3 6
Dejoun Lee HB HOUSTON 5 2.2 80 4 5 0 21 5.5 5.3
Mataeo Durant HB ST LOUIS 6 2.2 77.8 7 9 0 21 4.6 3
Kelvin McKnight WR SEATTLE 5 1 100 4 4 0 19 3.8 4.8
Josh Malone WR WASHINGTON 4 20 14.3 1 7 0 18 5 18
Ryquell Armstead HB WASHINGTON 5 -2 50 2 4 0 18 14.5 9
Kareem Walker HB ST LOUIS 5 0.7 100 3 3 0 17 5 5.7
Rannell Hall WR ARLINGTON 2 4.5 75 3 4 0 16 5 5.3
Travis Koontz TE VEGAS 6 3.3 50 2 4 0 14 1.5 7
Jah-Maine Martin HB ORLANDO 6 -2.7 83.3 5 6 0 14 5.8 2.8
Sean Price TE VEGAS 6 6.7 100 3 3 1 13 0 4.3
Leddie Brown HB ARLINGTON 1 -1 100 1 1 0 12 13 12
Alex Ellis TE WASHINGTON 5 7 100 2 2 1 12 2.5 6
Dontez Byrd WR ORLANDO 1 3.5 100 2 2 0 11 2 5.5
Sean Modster WR ARLINGTON 2 5.5 75 3 4 0 10 1 3.3
Jon Hilliman HB SANANTONIO 5 -3.3 66.7 2 3 0 10 10 5
Gary Jennings WR ST LOUIS 5 9.2 33.3 2 6 1 10 9 5
Ryan Becker TE ORLANDO 3 -1.5 100 2 2 0 9 6 4.5
Kenneth Farrow HB ARLINGTON 3 3 100 2 2 0 8 1 4
Brian Burt HB VEGAS 2 -1 100 1 1 0 6 7 6
Kelvin Taylor HB ORLANDO 3 -2.5 100 2 2 0 6 5.5 3
Stephen Guidry WR ORLANDO 1 14.5 50 2 4 0 2 0 1
Adrian Killins Jr. HB ARLINGTON 4 -2 100 1 1 0 1 3 1
Jovani Haskins TE ST LOUIS 5 11.3 0 0 4 0 0
Garrett Owens TE HOUSTON 6 25 0 0 3 0 0
Keith Ford HB ARLINGTON 2 22 0 0 1 0 0
Shaun Beyer TE ARLINGTON 5 16 0 0 1 0 0
Victor Bolden Jr. WR ARLINGTON 1 17 0 0 1 0 0
Darius Bradwell HB SEATTLE 3 -6 0 0 1 0 0
Jazz Ferguson WR WASHINGTON 1 19 0 0 1 0 0
Paxton Lynch QB ORLANDO 5 -5 100 1 1 0 0 5 0

