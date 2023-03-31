Opening odds for No. 3 LSU vs. No. 1 Virginia Tech in 2023 NCAA Tournament Final Four

The SEC and ACC will do battle in the first of two NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship national semifinal games, as the No. 3 LSU Tigers take on the No. 1 Virginia Tech Hokies on Friday night at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

Let’s take a look at the odds from DraftKings Sportsbook.

2023 NCAA Women’s Final Four: No. 3 LSU vs. No. 1 Virginia Tech odds

Spread: LSU -2

Over/Under: 133

Moneyline: LSU -135, Va Tech +115

LSU (32-2, 15-1 SEC) has played some of its best basketball in the NCAA’s after losing to Tennessee in the conference tournament. The Tigers have a 15.5 margin of victory average in the championship, which pairs well with their 25.1 MOV during the full season. Maryland transfer Angel Reese has been a revelation for Kim Mulkey’s team, averaging 23.2 points and 15.2 rebounds per contest this season.

The Hokies (31-4, 14-4 ACC) haven’t lost since January 26, and have leaned heavily on a six-woman rotation during their 15-game winning streak. They bring a double-double machine of their own in 6’6 senior Elizabeth Kitley (18.2 points, 10.7 rebounds), and will need a big night from junior point guard Georgia Amoore (16.3 points, 5.0 assists), the lone non-senior starter for the Wolfpack.