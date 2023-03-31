 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Opening odds for No. 3 LSU vs. No. 1 Virginia Tech in 2023 NCAA Tournament Final Four

We go over the opening odds on DraftKings Sportsbook for the Tigers and Hokies in the Women’s Final Four from Dallas

By DKNation Staff
Virginia Tech Hokies guard Kayana Traylor poses with the regional trophy after the game against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the Elite Eight round of the 2023 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament held at Climate Pledge Arena on March 27, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Tyler Schank/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

The SEC and ACC will do battle in the first of two NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship national semifinal games, as the No. 3 LSU Tigers take on the No. 1 Virginia Tech Hokies on Friday night at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

Let’s take a look at the odds from DraftKings Sportsbook.

2023 NCAA Women’s Final Four: No. 3 LSU vs. No. 1 Virginia Tech odds

Spread: LSU -2
Over/Under: 133
Moneyline: LSU -135, Va Tech +115

LSU (32-2, 15-1 SEC) has played some of its best basketball in the NCAA’s after losing to Tennessee in the conference tournament. The Tigers have a 15.5 margin of victory average in the championship, which pairs well with their 25.1 MOV during the full season. Maryland transfer Angel Reese has been a revelation for Kim Mulkey’s team, averaging 23.2 points and 15.2 rebounds per contest this season.

The Hokies (31-4, 14-4 ACC) haven’t lost since January 26, and have leaned heavily on a six-woman rotation during their 15-game winning streak. They bring a double-double machine of their own in 6’6 senior Elizabeth Kitley (18.2 points, 10.7 rebounds), and will need a big night from junior point guard Georgia Amoore (16.3 points, 5.0 assists), the lone non-senior starter for the Wolfpack.

