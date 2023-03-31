Latest odds for No. 2 Iowa vs. No. 1 South Carolina in 2023 NCAA Women’s Final Four

It’s the battle of the best player in women’s college basketball against the best team, as the No. 2 Iowa Hawkeyes take on the reigning, defending, undefeated, and undisputed No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks in the semifinals of the 2023 NCAA Women’s Final Four on Friday from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

Let’s take a look at the latest odds from DraftKings Sportsbook.

2023 NCAA Tournament Final Four: No. 2 Iowa vs. No. 1 South Carolina odds

Spread: South Carolina -11.5

Over/Under: 150

Moneyline: South Carolina -675, Iowa +500

The Hawkeyes (30-6) still have potentially two more seasons of Caitlin Clark, and if she stays she’ll make a strong case as the best women’s college player ever. They lead the nation at 87.6 points per game and in offensive rating at 113.8, while shooting 51.1% as a team from the floor. But it is Clark you can’t keep your eyes off, as she’s in shooting range when the bus gets to the parking lot. The National Player of the Year averages 27.3 points, 8.6 assists, and 7.3 rebounds per game.

With two more wins in Dallas, it’s time to start talking about Dawn Staley’s South Carolina in the same dynastic terms as the UConn and Tennessee teams of yore. Zia Cooke, Aliyah Boston and company have won 42 straight, and no one has come within a possession at the horn during that run. They enter tonight’s contest first in the nation in margin of victory (29.5 points per game), offensive efficiency (114.4) and defensive efficiency (73.3).