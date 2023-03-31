IPL 2023 standings: Who leads group stage, who has qualified for playoffs?

The 2023 Indian Premier League got underway Friday as 10 teams battle it out for the top domestic T20 prize. Gujarat Titans are the defending champions after winning the 2022 edition as an expansion franchise. They are the odds-on favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook to win this year’s title.

Here’s a look at how the IPL table is shaping up during the group stage. The top four teams will make the playoffs, with the top two teams heading to Qualifier 1 and the third and fourth teams going to the eliminator. The winner of Qualifier 1 goes directly to the final, while the loser will play the winner of the eliminator in Qualifier 2. The winner of Qualifier 2 will go to the final to play the winner of Qualifier 1.

Group Stage

Gujarat Titans, 1-0, 2 points

Mumbai Indian, 0-0, 0 points

Punjab Kings, 0-0, 0 points

Royal Challengers Bangalore, 0-0, 0 points

Lucknow Super Giants, 0-0, 0 points

Rajasthan Royals, 0-0, 0 points

Sunrisers Hyderabad, 0-0, 0 points

Chennai Super Kings, 0-1, 0 points