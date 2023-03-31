Who is announcing the Final Four of 2023 NCAA Women’s Tournament?

The Final Four for the 2023 NCAA Women’s Tournament will tip off from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. The national semifinals will begin on Friday, March 31 at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN and the national championship game will tip on Sunday, April 2 at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC. This will be the first year that the title game will be broadcasted on ABC and during the afternoon.

ESPN’s A-team of Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo, Andraya Carter and Holly Rowe will be on the call for the Final Four once again. The crew were in Seattle last weekend calling Seattle Regional semifinals and finals. All three games this weekend will also have an accompanying MegaCast on ESPN2/ESPN+ hosted by WNBA and UConn legends Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi of the Bird and Taurasi Show.

As they’ve done for the entire tournament, the team of Elle Duncan, Carolyn Peck, and Monica McNutt will handle ESPN’s studio coverage, conducting the pregame, halftime, and postgame shows.