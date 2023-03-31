Who are the referees for the 2023 Women’s Final Four?

The Final Four for the 2023 NCAA Women’s Tournament will tip off from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. The national semifinals will begin on Friday, March 31 at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN and the national championship game will tip on Sunday, April 2 at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

11 officials were selected by the NCAA DI Women’s Basketball Committee on Wednesday to serve as the referees for this year’s Final Four. Three officials will work each contest while two will be on standby. Tiffany Bird, Gina Cross, Tiara Cruse, Maj Forsberg, Lisa Jones, Dee Kantner, Katie Lukanich, Michol Murray, Brenda Pantoja, Pualani Spurlock-Welsh, and Angelica Suffren.

Kantner is the most experienced official of the group as this will be her 26th women’s Final Four. After is Jones, who will be calling her 11th women’s Final Four. The assignments for each specific game will be announced three hours before tipoff.

Odds to to win 2023 NCAA Championship from DraftKings Sportsbook

South Carolina -320

LSU +700

Iowa +950

Virginia Tech +1000