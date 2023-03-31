You can go to the 2023 Men’s Final Four in Houston for one-sixth the price of the Women’s Final Four in Dallas

Last year a ticket to the Men’s Final Four in New Orleans was one of the tougher ducats in sports. With Duke facing North Carolina, and subsequently retiring Mike Krzyzewski, fans from across the country wanted to see some of the biggest brand names in the sport on the largest stage.

But those front-runner men’s basketball fans have abandoned the biggest city in South Texas this year, as you can get a ticket to the 2023 Final Four featuring Florida Atlantic, Miami, San Diego State, and UConn for less than two plates of brisket with sides and drinks from Pinkerton’s Barbeque.

It’s just $57 for an upper deck ticket to Saturday night’s semifinals right now at TickPick, and that’s sitting in the second row up there. There are lower bowl seats currently available for just $182, and the prices continue to crash even as we’re writing.

Meanwhile about 3.5 hours up I-45 in Dallas, tickets to see an emerging dynasty in the South Carolina Gamecocks take on a true phenom in Iowa’s Caitlin Clark have a get-in price of $324 right now. Having nearby LSU and Virginia Tech in the other game probably isn’t hurting the market either.

So yes, it will cost you much, much more to see the NCAA Women’s Final Four in the same state than the men’s this weekend. Might want to keep that in mind when negotiating the next media rights deal, NCAA.