What should I know about Wrestlemania 39 if I have not watched WWE since last year?

The WWE has taken over southern California this weekend for its marquee event of the year with Wrestlemania 39 coming live from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. The show will be a two-night event taking place on Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2. The main shows for both nights will begin at 8 p.m. ET and will be streamed on Peacock.

Wrestlemania is a tentpole event that brings in everyone, from diehard consumers of the WWE product to casual consumers who probably haven’t which since last year’s Wrestlemania. If you belong to the latter group and have not watched since last year’s two-night spectacle, do not fret, we got you. Here’s a refresher of what to look for heading into this year’s showcase at SoFi.

Primary matches, superstars to look out for in the show

This year’s show is being built around two matches involving the Bloodline and the group’s potential downfall. The first match on Night 1 will feature the Usos defending the undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship against Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens. The second match on Night 2 will feature undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns defend his titles against Cody Rhodes. Some of you may be asking, “wait, hasn’t Roman Reigns bee the champion for the past two Wrestlemania’s?” And not only is the answer yes, it’s the same reign!

Spanning back to the summer of 2020, Reigns has been on the longest world title reign in the modern history of the company and has help in the form of his cousins, the Usos, and their little brother Solo Sikoa. For several months, Zayn latched onto the group as the “Honorary Uce” but after they took things too far against Owens, he turned on the group and decided to lead the fight against the Bloodline.

Cody Rhodes, who returned to the WWE at last year’s Wrestlemania if you recall, instantly became one of the biggest babyfaces in the company through a series of epic matches with Seth Rollins. He unfortunately suffered a torn pectoral muscle during the summer and missed the rest of the year. Returning in January, he won the 2023 men’s Royal Rumble match and has since joined Zayn and Owens in the fight against the Bloodline as he pursues Reigns’ titles.

Outside of the orbit of the Bloodline, the next biggest match involves Rey Mysterio taking on his son Dominik on Night 1. For those wondering, yes, Dominik is the same little boy who Rey and Eddie Guerrero fought over from back in the day. Rey and Dom were a father-son tag team for a few years before Dom turned on his father this past fall and joined the stable ‘Judgement Day.’ Since then, Dom has spent months trying to pick a fight with his father. Rey resisted to fight his son for months, but finally relented and agreed to this match.

Speaking of the Judgement Day, it will be a big weekend for them as a group. Rhea Ripley won the 2023 women’s Royal Rumble match and will face Smackdown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair on Night 1. On Night 2, Finn Balor will face Edge in a Hell in a Cell match. Edge was the original leader of the Judgement Day before Balor deposed him last summer. They’ve been feuding ever since.

Which celebrities are wrestling at Wrestlemania?

This year, just one celebrity will step into the ring as Logan Paul will go one-on-one with Seth Rollins on Night 1. Since tagging with the Miz at last year’s Wrestlemania, Paul has had a handful of matches where he’s more than proven that he can hang in the ring. This particular feud with Rollins began when Paul eliminated him at the Royal Rumble in January.

Don’t really know if you’d consider John Cena a celebrity in this context, but he is wrestling on this show as he’ll take on the obnoxious Austin Theory for the United States Championship. This match will open the entire event on Night 1.

With this being a Hollywood themed Wrestlemania, it wouldn’t be a shock to see some celebrity surprises on both nights.

Who are the champs?

Here are the superstars that are holding gold heading into Wrestlemania weekend:

WWE Universal Champion: Roman Reigns

WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champions: The Usos

Raw

Raw Women’s Champion: Bianca Belair

United States Champion: Austin Theory

Women’s Tag Team Champions: Becky Lynch and Lita

Smackdown

Smackdown Women’s Champion: Charlotte Flair

Intercontinental Champion: Gunther

Other programs to keep your eye on