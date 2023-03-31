Jordan Hawkins misses Final Four shootaround for UConn with illness

UConn sophomore guard Jordan Hawkins will miss the open shootaround at Houston’s NRG Stadium on Friday with a non-Covid illness. The Huskies will hope to get back their star guard for Saturday night’s matchup with the Miami Hurricanes in the second game of the 2023 Final Four.

NEWS: UConn star Jordan Hawkins has a non-COVID illness and is resting at the Huskies hotel today. He will not practice. — John Fanta (@John_Fanta) March 31, 2023

Hawkins is averaging 17.3 points and 3.0 rebounds per game in the NCAA Tournament for the surging Huskies, who are the favorites to cut down the nets at -125 at DraftKings Sportsbook. The 6’5 guard from legendary DeMatha High School outside Baltimore has shot 38.5% from three-point range this season and 88.6% from the free throw line.

UConn has rolled through the tournament so far, winning by an average of 22.5 points over Iona, Saint Mary’s, Arkansas and Gonzaga to reach the national semifinals. They are looking for the school’s first NCAA Championship since 2014.

The Huskies check in as a 5.5-point favorite over the Hurricanes at DK presently, with the total set at 149.