Michigan center Hunter Dickinson enters transfer portal

Michigan center Hunter Dickinson officially entered the transfer portal on Friday, per Stadium’s Jeff Goodman. He started three seasons for the Wolverines earned First-Team All-Big Ten honors twice during his stint in Ann Arbor, MI. He will have two remaining years of eligibility.

The 7’1” big man arrived to Michigan in 2020 as a four-star prospect out of Washington D.C. area powerhouse DeMatha Catholic. He immediately made an impact for the Wolverines as a true freshman, averaging 14.1 points and 7.1 rebounds per game to earn Big Ten Freshman of the Year honors. He briefly declared for the 2021 NBA Draft before opting to come back to school. After upping his numbers as a sophomore the following year, he nearly averaged a double-double this past season, putting up 18.5 points and nine rebounds per game.

Dickinson will be one of the more sought after big men in the portal and carried offers from several top programs. Florida State is one to watch as it made his top four during his high school recruitment in the fall of 2019.