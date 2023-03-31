Kansas star Gradey Dick declares for 2023 NBA Draft

Kansas Jayhawks star freshman Gradey Dick has declared for the 2023 NBA Draft. Dick was instrumental in the Jayhawks capturing the Big 12 title and earning a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament. Despite a loss to the No. 8 Arkansas Razorbacks in the round of 32, Dick will be viewed as a lottery pick in the upcoming draft.

Kansas freshman Gradey Dick has declared for the NBA Draft.



Averaged 14 points and shot 40 percent from 3. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) March 31, 2023

Dick’s shooting percentage is sure give him a leg up on some other prospects, especially since it gives him an avenue for immediate playing time. He’s also shown good playmaking abilities, although he can occasionally disappear from games if his shot isn’t going down. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Dick is listed at +25000 to be the No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming draft.

It’ll be interesting to see which teams will be interested in landing the Kansas freshman in the middle of the lottery. A veteran group like the Trail Blazers or Wizards could use someone with an immediate impact and upside like Dick.