Bird and Taurasi Show: ESPN2 Final Four Megacast start time, TV channel, live stream, and guests including Lil Wayne, JR Smith

The Final Four for the 2023 NCAA Women’s Tournament will tip off tonight from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX, at 7 p.m. ET. ESPN will be providing MegaCast coverage of the two semifinal matchups across multiple networks and ESPN2 will feature a live episode of the Bird and Taurasi Show.

Similar to the ‘ManningCast’ for Monday Night Football in the NFL, WNBA and UConn legends Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi will be watching the games and providing insight, analysis, and humor throughout the evening. They’ll even have a handful of guests stopping by and they were announced on Friday afternoon.

THIS GUEST LIST!!!! tonight is going to be an all timer pic.twitter.com/3tG5ICijQG — whitney medworth (@its_whitney) March 31, 2023

Rapper Lil Wayne has regularly appeared on ESPN programming over the years and has been connected to multiple teams in this year’s tournament. Last week, he FaceTime’d the Cavinder twins of Miami following their Sweet 16 victory over Villanova. And this morning, he narrated a hype video for LSU ahead of their semifinal showdown against Virginia Tech this evening.

A pair of four-time WNBA Champions will join the show in Seimone Augustus and Sheryl Swoopes as well as current Louisville star guard Hailey Van Lith. Rounding out the group os former NBA player and current North Carolina A&T golfer JR Smith.