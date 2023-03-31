Who is Iowa playing in the 2023 NCAA Women’s National Championship Game?

The women’s college basketball 2023 national title matchup is set. The No. 2 Iowa Hawkeyes upset the No. 1 seed and undefeated South Carolina Gamecocks in a 77-73 thriller to close out the two national semifinals games at the 2023 Final Four. Caitlin Clark dominated once again with a 41-point effort to end South Carolina’s undefeated season.

Who is Iowa playing in National Championship?

The Hawkeyes will face the No. 3 LSU Tigers in the National Championship of the 2023 NCAA Tournament. The game will take place on Sunday, April 2 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, with tip-off scheduled for 3:30 p.m. The game will air on ESPN.

This is the first time Iowa and LSU women’s teams will have faced off in their respective histories. LSU has faced Iowa State and Iowa has faced Louisiana Tech and Southeast Louisiana, but LSU and Iowa will be facing off for the first time. This will be LSU’s first matchup against a Big Ten team this season. Iowa beat Georgia 74-66 in the Sweet 16 in their only SEC matchup this season.