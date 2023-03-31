Who is LSU playing in the 2023 NCAA Women’s National Championship Game?

The first team has punched their ticket to the women’s 2023 national title game. The No. 3 LSU Tigers stormed back from a 12-point second half deficit to beat the No. 1 Virginia Tech Hokies 79-72 in the first game of the women’s Final Four. LSU jumped on top early but the Hokies dominated the end of the first half and into the fourth quarter. Angel Reese and Alexis Morris keyed LSU’s final comeback.

Who is LSU playing in National Championship?

The Tigers will face the winner of Friday’s game between the No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks and the No. 2 Iowa Hawkeyes in the National Championship of the 2023 NCAA Tournament. The game will take place on Sunday, April 2 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, with tip-off scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET.

LSU has never faced Iowa in women’s basketball. On the other hand, the Tigers and the Gamecocks have an extensive history as SEC rivals. They played once this year and South Carolina thumped them 88-64. The last time LSU won a game in this rivalry was January 12, 2012. The Tigers were unranked and beat the No. 24 Gamecocks 58-48.