How and what to watch for No. 3 LSU vs. No. 2 Iowa in 2023 NCAA Women’s Tournament national championship game

The 2023 NCAA Women’s Basketball National Championship game is set, as the No. 3 LSU Tigers will battle the No. 2 Iowa Hawkeyes on Sunday, April 2. The showdown for the ring takes place at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX, and will be televised on ESPN.

Once the odds from DraftKings Sportsbook are made available for this game, we’ll add that information below.

Game date: Sunday, April 2

Game time: 3 p.m.

TV channel: ABC

Location: American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: TBD

Total: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

No. 3 LSU 33-2 (15-1 SEC)

First Round: Defeated No. 14 Hawai’i 73-50

Second Round: Defeated No. 6 Michigan 66-42

Sweet 16: Defeated No. 2 Utah 66-63

Elite Eight: Defeated No. 9 Miami 54-42

Final Four: Defeated No. 1 Virginia Tech 79-72

Her Hoops Stats ratings: 3 Overall, 6 Offense, 4 Defense

Leading scorer: Angel Reese (23.5 ppg)

Key stat of tournament: Has each NCAA Tournament opponent to under 40% shooting

The Tigers were down double digits in the second half to the Hokies in the Final Four, but some hot shooting late and plenty of lockdown defense got them to the first national championship game in program history. Alexis Morris finished with a game-high 27 points on 11-27 from the field, while holding VPI to just 10-25 while forcing eight turnovers after intermission.

No. 2 Iowa 29-6 (15-3 Big Ten)

First Round: Defeated No. 15 Southeastern Louisiana 95-43

Second Round: Defeated No. 10 Georgia 74-66

Sweet 16: Defeated No. 6 Colorado 87-77

Elite Eight: Defeated No. 5 Louisville 97-83

Final Four: Defeated No. 1 South Carolina 77-73

Her Hoops Stats ratings: 6 Overall, 2 Offense, 48 Defense

Leading scorer: Caitlin Clark (26.9 ppg)

Key stat of tournament: They have Caitlin Clark, and you don’t.

The Hawkeyes beat the previously undefeated South Carolina Gamecocks 77-73 in the Final Four behind one of the most unforgettable performances in the history of the NCAA Women’s Tournament by Caitlin Clark. With 41 points and eight assists, including a four clutch free throws to ice the game, the AP National Player of the Year has become a phenomenon in the sport.

The Hawkeyes were outrebounded 49-25, but it didn’t matter because they have the best player in the country.