Timberwolves big man Rudy Gobert returns Friday vs. Lakers after suffering knee injury

Update: Gobert is back in the game and the Timberwolves can breathe a big sign of relief.

Update: Gobert is back on the bench, but we’ll see if he does check back into the game based on the margin right now and limited amount of time left.

The Minnesota Timberwolves saw center Rudy Gobert go to the locker room Friday against the Los Angeles Lakers with a knee injury. The Timberwolves have not had great luck in the frontcourt in terms of health, and Gobert going out for a while would be a bad sign.

Rudy Gobert just went knee-to-knee against the Timberwolves and went down in obvious pain.



He went straight back to the locker room after the injury, but was able to put weight on it.



Have to hope he's alright, the Timberwolves have had bad luck with health in the frontcourt. — Ben Anderson (@BensHoops) April 1, 2023

Gobert has been relatively quiet with 14 points and 11 rebounds in Friday’s game, but now the focus turns towards how severe this injury is. The Timberwolves already saw Karl-Anthony Towns sit out for huge chunk of the season with a calf injury and just had to rule out Naz Reid for six weeks with a wrist injury. If Gobert cannot go, Luka Garza would be the next man up for Minnesota in the frontcourt rotation, although the Timberwolves would likely start Towns at center if that happens.

Given how close the West standings are, the severity of Gobert’s injury could shape the playoff picture significantly.