Draymond Green suffers leg injury vs. Spurs, starts second half

Update: It’s a false alarm for Green, who starts the second half. We’ll see if he has his minutes managed a bit but the power forward is good to go.

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green limped to the locker room Friday after suffering a leg injury against the San Antonio Spurs. Green was dealing with a leg issue earlier in the week and did play through the problem.

Draymond Green just hurt his right knee. He's limping off the court. Jonathan Kuminga just replaced him in the lineup. — C.J. Holmes (@CjHolmes22) April 1, 2023

Green has two points, four assists and two rebounds in the first half. Going back just before the break helps the Warriors assess his injury without immediately impacting the action. Although the veteran forward doesn’t exactly light it up on the stats sheet, his experience and impact defensively is hard to replicate. The Warriors will need him at 100% if they hope to repeat as NBA champions this season.

If Green is out for this game, look for Jonathan Kuminga and Anthony Lamb to get more minutes at the forward spots. The Warriors could also go small, meaning more minutes for Donte DiVincenzo. If Green is out for a longer stretch, Kuminga is likely Golden State’s top choice to start.