Opening odds for No. 3 LSU vs. No. 2 Iowa in 2023 NCAA Women’s National Championship

We go over the opening odds on DraftKings Sportsbook for the Tigers and Hawkeyes, as both teams play for their first national championship in school history.

By Collin Sherwin
Caitlin Clark of the Iowa Hawkeyes celebrates after the Iowa Hawkeyes beat the South Carolina Gamecocks 77-73 during the 2023 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament Final Four semifinal game at American Airlines Center on March 31, 2023 in Dallas, Texas. Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

For the first time since 2017, we will have a first-time NCAA Division I women’s basketball national champion as the No. 3 LSU Tigers take on the No. 2 Iowa Hawkeyes on Sunday at 3 p.m. at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

Let’s take a look at the odds from DraftKings Sportsbook.

2023 NCAA Women’s Final Four: No. 3 LSU vs. No. 2 Iowa

Spread: Iowa -1.5
Over/Under: 162.5
Moneyline: Iowa -120, LSU +100

LSU (33-2, 15-1 SEC) came back from being down double digits in the second half to hold off the No. 1 seed Virginia Tech Hokies 79-72 on Saturday. Angel Reese finished with 24 points and 12 rebounds, as the Tigers were able to force 18 turnovers as a team.

The Hawkeyes (31-6, 15-3 Big Ten) pulled one of the biggest upsets in the history of women’s basketball with their 77-73 win over the No. 1 overall South Carolina Gamecocks in the Final Four. Caitlin Clark continued her NCAA Tournament run for the ages with 41 points and eight assists, and the Hawkeyes hung on despite being outrebounded 49-25. Clark has far and away been the best player in the tournament, as she scored or assisted on every Iowa point in the fourth quarter of their stunning victory.

