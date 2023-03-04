Little Rock Marathon 2023: Start time, course map, live stream, favorites to win

The 2023 Little Rock Marathon will take place on Sunday, March 5. Race weekend also includes a kids race, 5k, 10k and half marathon. The full-length marathon is a Boston Marathon qualifier.

Start time

The race will begin at 8 a.m. CT. If you are traveling from out of town, that would be 9 a.m. ET on Sunday. Marathoners will have six hours to complete the course unless they qualify for the early start at 6 a.m. CT and then have to finish in eight hours.

How to watch

The best way to catch the action for the Little Rock Marathon is in person. They do offer a live stream of the marathon, but it could be tough to track individual runners.

Course map

The course for this marathon loops around the city of Little Rock. It has the same start and finish line at LaHarpe Blvd. Two extended down and backs along the river are mixed into the course. Otherwise, the course winds itself through Arkansas’ capital city.

A course map with turn-by-turn directions is available.

Weather via AccuWeather

Participants should have good weather for the Little Rock Marathon. The high is 72 and the low is 53. The weather description reads “partly sunny and mild,” with a 3% chance of rain. The wind will blow at 8 mph and gust up to 16 mph.

Prize money

There are awards handed out on race day honoring the top three finishers in each division. There isn’t any prize money given to finishers.

Who won the last race?

Cameron Beckett won the 2022 Little Rock Marathon in 2:40:26.99. He was followed by Nathan O’Connor in 2:42:00.69 and Nicholas Inniger, who finished the marathon in 2:53:55.56.

The fastest women’s finisher was Elizabeth Dollas in 3:02:45.33. Georgia Bromberg finished in second place with a time of 3:26:40.70, and Cheryl Allen was on her heels finishing in 3:26:51.75.