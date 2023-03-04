 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Full schedule, bracket for 2023 ACC Tournament

We have the brackets, dates, time, matchups, TV channels, live streaming outlets and more for the 2023 ACC Tournament here.

By grace.mcdermott
NCAA Basketball: Wake Forest at Miami (FL) Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

The ACC Tournament will be held from Tuesday, March 7 to Saturday, March 11 from Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Seeds 10 through 15 will face off in the first round, while seeds 5 through 9 get a bye to the second round and seeds 1 through 4 get a bye to the quarterfinals. The winner of the ACC Tournament will get an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament, and we can expect to see several teams get at-large bids to the Big Dance, as well. ESPN’s Joe Lunardi currently projects five ACC teams to reach the tourney.

2023 ACC Tournament Bracket: Date, time, TV, live stream

* All times ET

March 7 First Round

Game 1: No. 13 Georgia Tech vs. No. 12 Florida State, 2 p.m., ACC Network
Game 2: No. 15 Louisville vs. No. 10 Boston College, 4:30 p.m., ACC Network
Game 3: No. 14 Notre Dame vs. No. 11 Virginia Tech, 7 p.m., ACC Network

March 8 Second Round

Game 4: No. 9 Wake Forest vs. No. 8 Syracuse, noon, ESPN or ESPN2
Game 5: Winner Game 1 vs. No. 5 Pitt, 2:30 p.m., ESPN or ESPN2
Game 6: Winner Game 2 vs. No. 7 North Carolina, 7 p.m., ESPN2 or ESPNU
Game 7: Winner Game 3 vs. No. 6 NC State, 9:30 p.m., ESPN2 or ESPNU

March 9 Quarterfinals

Game 8: Winner Game 4 vs. No. 1 Miami, noon, ESPN or ESPN2
Game 9: Winner Game 5 vs. No. 4 Duke, 2:30 p.m., ESPN or ESPN2
Game 10: Winner Game 6 vs. No. 2 Virginia, 7 p.m., ESPN or ESPN2
Game 11: Winner Game 7 vs. No. 3 Clemson, 9:30 p.m., ESPN or ESPN2

March 10 Semifinals

Game 12: Winner Game 8 vs. Winner Game 9, 7 p.m., ESPN or ESPN2
Game 13: Winner Game 10 vs. Winner Game 11, 9:30 p.m., ESPN or ESPN2

March 11 Championship

Game 14: Winner Game 12 vs. Winner Game 13, 8:30 p.m., ESPN or ESPN2

Odds to win ACC Conference Tournament from DraftKings Sportsbook

More From DraftKings Nation