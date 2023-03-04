Full schedule, bracket for 2023 ACC Tournament

The ACC Tournament will be held from Tuesday, March 7 to Saturday, March 11 from Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Seeds 10 through 15 will face off in the first round, while seeds 5 through 9 get a bye to the second round and seeds 1 through 4 get a bye to the quarterfinals. The winner of the ACC Tournament will get an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament, and we can expect to see several teams get at-large bids to the Big Dance, as well. ESPN’s Joe Lunardi currently projects five ACC teams to reach the tourney.

2023 ACC Tournament Bracket: Date, time, TV, live stream

* All times ET

March 7 First Round

Game 1: No. 13 Georgia Tech vs. No. 12 Florida State, 2 p.m., ACC Network

Game 2: No. 15 Louisville vs. No. 10 Boston College, 4:30 p.m., ACC Network

Game 3: No. 14 Notre Dame vs. No. 11 Virginia Tech, 7 p.m., ACC Network

March 8 Second Round

Game 4: No. 9 Wake Forest vs. No. 8 Syracuse, noon, ESPN or ESPN2

Game 5: Winner Game 1 vs. No. 5 Pitt, 2:30 p.m., ESPN or ESPN2

Game 6: Winner Game 2 vs. No. 7 North Carolina, 7 p.m., ESPN2 or ESPNU

Game 7: Winner Game 3 vs. No. 6 NC State, 9:30 p.m., ESPN2 or ESPNU

March 9 Quarterfinals

Game 8: Winner Game 4 vs. No. 1 Miami, noon, ESPN or ESPN2

Game 9: Winner Game 5 vs. No. 4 Duke, 2:30 p.m., ESPN or ESPN2

Game 10: Winner Game 6 vs. No. 2 Virginia, 7 p.m., ESPN or ESPN2

Game 11: Winner Game 7 vs. No. 3 Clemson, 9:30 p.m., ESPN or ESPN2

March 10 Semifinals

Game 12: Winner Game 8 vs. Winner Game 9, 7 p.m., ESPN or ESPN2

Game 13: Winner Game 10 vs. Winner Game 11, 9:30 p.m., ESPN or ESPN2

March 11 Championship

Game 14: Winner Game 12 vs. Winner Game 13, 8:30 p.m., ESPN or ESPN2

Odds to win ACC Conference Tournament from DraftKings Sportsbook