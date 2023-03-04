Full schedule, bracket for 2023 MAAC Tournament

The Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament will be held from Tuesday, March 7 to Saturday, March 11 from Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey.
Seeds 1 through 5 will get a bye to the second round, while seeds 6 through 11 will play in the first round. The winner of the MAAC Tournament will get an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. If the top seed of the conference tournament does not win, that team will get a bid to the NIT. The MAAC will likely not receive any at-large bids to the tournament.
2023 MAAC Tournament Bracket: Date, time, TV, live stream
March 7 First Round
Game 1: No. 9 Canisius vs. No. 8 Mount St. Mary’s, 5 p.m., ESPN+
Game 2: No. 10 Saint Peter’s vs. No. 7 Fairfield, 7 p.m., ESPN+
Game 3: No. 11 Marist vs. No. 6 Manhattan, 9 p.m., ESPN+
March 8 Quarterfinals
Game 4: Winner Game 1 vs. No. 1 Iona, 7 p.m., ESPN+
Game 5: Winner Game 2 vs. No. 2 Rider, 9:30 p.m., ESPN+
March 9 Quarterfinals
Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. No. 3 Quinnipiac, 7 p.m., ESPN+
Game 7: No. 5 Niagara vs. No. 4 Siena, 9:30 p.m., ESPN+
March 10 Semifinals
Game 8: Winner Game 4 vs. Winner Game 7, 6 p.m., ESPNews
Game 9: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 8:30 p.m., ESPNews
March 11 Championship
Game 10: Winner Game 8 vs. Winner Game 9, 7:30 p.m., ESPNU