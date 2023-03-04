Full schedule, bracket for 2023 MAAC Tournament

The Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament will be held from Tuesday, March 7 to Saturday, March 11 from Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Seeds 1 through 5 will get a bye to the second round, while seeds 6 through 11 will play in the first round. The winner of the MAAC Tournament will get an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. If the top seed of the conference tournament does not win, that team will get a bid to the NIT. The MAAC will likely not receive any at-large bids to the tournament.

2023 MAAC Tournament Bracket: Date, time, TV, live stream

March 7 First Round

Game 1: No. 9 Canisius vs. No. 8 Mount St. Mary’s, 5 p.m., ESPN+

Game 2: No. 10 Saint Peter’s vs. No. 7 Fairfield, 7 p.m., ESPN+

Game 3: No. 11 Marist vs. No. 6 Manhattan, 9 p.m., ESPN+

March 8 Quarterfinals

Game 4: Winner Game 1 vs. No. 1 Iona, 7 p.m., ESPN+

Game 5: Winner Game 2 vs. No. 2 Rider, 9:30 p.m., ESPN+

March 9 Quarterfinals

Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. No. 3 Quinnipiac, 7 p.m., ESPN+

Game 7: No. 5 Niagara vs. No. 4 Siena, 9:30 p.m., ESPN+

March 10 Semifinals

Game 8: Winner Game 4 vs. Winner Game 7, 6 p.m., ESPNews

Game 9: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 8:30 p.m., ESPNews

March 11 Championship

Game 10: Winner Game 8 vs. Winner Game 9, 7:30 p.m., ESPNU

Odds to win MAAC Tournament from DraftKings Sportsbook