Full schedule, bracket for 2023 Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament

The Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament will be held from Tuesday, March 7 to Sunday, March 12 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Despite the name, the A-10 actually is on the larger side with 15 teams, all of whom will participate in the tournament. Seeds 10 through 15 will play in the first round, while seeds 5 through 9 get a bye to the second round and seeds 1 through 4 will get a pass into the quarterfinals.

The winner of the A10 tournament will get an automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament. If the No. 1 seed from the tournament does not win it, that team will head to the NIT in March. It is unlikely that we see any at-large bids from this conference.

2023 Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament Bracket: Date, time, TV, live stream

March 7 First Round

Game 1: No. 13 UMass vs. No. 12 Richmond, noon., ESPN+

Game 2: No. 15 Loyola Chicago vs. No. 10 Saint Joseph’s, 2:30 p.m., ESPN+

Game 3: No. 14 Rhode Island vs. No. 11 La Salle, 5 p.m., ESPN+

March 8 Second Round

Game 4: No. 9 St. Bonaventure vs. No. 8 Davidson, noon, USA Network

Game 5: Winner Game 1 vs. No. 5 George Mason, 2:30 p.m., USA Network

Game 6: Winner Game 2 vs. No. 7 George Washington, 6 p.m., USA Network

Game 7: Winner Game 3 vs. No. 6 Duquesne, 8:30 p.m., USA Network

March 9 Quarterfinals

Game 8: Winner Game 4 vs. No. 1 VCU, noon, USA Network

Game 9: Winner Game 5 vs. No. 4 Saint Louis, 2:30 p.m., USA Network

Game 10: Winner Game 6 vs. No. 2 Dayton, 7 p.m., USA Network

Game 11: Winner Game 7 vs. No. 3 Fordham, 9:30 p.m., USA Network

March 11 Semifinals

Game 12: Winner Game 8 vs. Winner Game 9, 1 p.m., CBSSN

Game 13: Winner Game 10 vs. Winner Game 11, 3:30 p.m., CBSSN

March 12 Championship

Game 14: Winner Game 12 vs. Winner Game 13, 1:00 p.m., CBS

Odds to win Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament from DraftKings Sportsbook