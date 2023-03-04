 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Full schedule, bracket for 2023 Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament

We have the brackets, dates, time, matchups, TV channels, live streaming outlets and more for the 2023 Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament here.

The Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament will be held from Tuesday, March 7 to Sunday, March 12 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Despite the name, the A-10 actually is on the larger side with 15 teams, all of whom will participate in the tournament. Seeds 10 through 15 will play in the first round, while seeds 5 through 9 get a bye to the second round and seeds 1 through 4 will get a pass into the quarterfinals.

The winner of the A10 tournament will get an automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament. If the No. 1 seed from the tournament does not win it, that team will head to the NIT in March. It is unlikely that we see any at-large bids from this conference.

2023 Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament Bracket: Date, time, TV, live stream

March 7 First Round

Game 1: No. 13 UMass vs. No. 12 Richmond, noon., ESPN+
Game 2: No. 15 Loyola Chicago vs. No. 10 Saint Joseph’s, 2:30 p.m., ESPN+
Game 3: No. 14 Rhode Island vs. No. 11 La Salle, 5 p.m., ESPN+

March 8 Second Round

Game 4: No. 9 St. Bonaventure vs. No. 8 Davidson, noon, USA Network
Game 5: Winner Game 1 vs. No. 5 George Mason, 2:30 p.m., USA Network
Game 6: Winner Game 2 vs. No. 7 George Washington, 6 p.m., USA Network
Game 7: Winner Game 3 vs. No. 6 Duquesne, 8:30 p.m., USA Network

March 9 Quarterfinals

Game 8: Winner Game 4 vs. No. 1 VCU, noon, USA Network
Game 9: Winner Game 5 vs. No. 4 Saint Louis, 2:30 p.m., USA Network
Game 10: Winner Game 6 vs. No. 2 Dayton, 7 p.m., USA Network
Game 11: Winner Game 7 vs. No. 3 Fordham, 9:30 p.m., USA Network

March 11 Semifinals

Game 12: Winner Game 8 vs. Winner Game 9, 1 p.m., CBSSN
Game 13: Winner Game 10 vs. Winner Game 11, 3:30 p.m., CBSSN

March 12 Championship

Game 14: Winner Game 12 vs. Winner Game 13, 1:00 p.m., CBS

