Full schedule, bracket for 2023 Big 12 Tournament

The Big 12 Tournament will be held from Wednesday, March 8 to Saturday, Wednesday 11 at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City Missouri.
Seeds 1 through 6 will receive a bye to the second round while seeds 7 through 10 will play in the first round. The winner of the Big 12 will get an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament, but as the strongest conference in the sport this season, we can expect to see plenty of Big 12 representatives earning at-large spots. ESPN’s Joe Lunardi currently projects that eight Big 12 teams will make the tourney.
2023 Big 12 Tournament Bracket: Date, time, TV, live stream
* All times ET
March 8 First Round
Game 1: No. 9 Texas Tech vs. No. 8 West Virginia, 6 p.m., ESPNU
Game 2: No. 10 Oklahoma vs. No. 7 Oklahoma State, 8:30 p.m, ESPNU
March 9 Quarterfinals
Game 3: No. 5 Iowa State vs. No. 4 Baylor, 12:30 p.m., ESPN2
Game 4: Winner Game 1 vs. No. 1 Kansas, 3 p.m., ESPN2
Game 5: Winner Game 2 vs. No. 2 Texas, 7 p.m., ESPN2
Game 6: No. 6 TCU vs. No. 3 Kansas State, 9:30 p.m., ESPN2
March 10 Semifinals
Game 7: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 7 p.m., ESPN2
Game 8: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 9:30 p.m., ESPN2
March 11 Championship
Game 9: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 6:00 p.m., ESPN