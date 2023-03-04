Full schedule, bracket for 2023 Big 12 Tournament

The Big 12 Tournament will be held from Wednesday, March 8 to Saturday, Wednesday 11 at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City Missouri.

Seeds 1 through 6 will receive a bye to the second round while seeds 7 through 10 will play in the first round. The winner of the Big 12 will get an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament, but as the strongest conference in the sport this season, we can expect to see plenty of Big 12 representatives earning at-large spots. ESPN’s Joe Lunardi currently projects that eight Big 12 teams will make the tourney.

2023 Big 12 Tournament Bracket: Date, time, TV, live stream

* All times ET

March 8 First Round

Game 1: No. 9 Texas Tech vs. No. 8 West Virginia, 6 p.m., ESPNU

Game 2: No. 10 Oklahoma vs. No. 7 Oklahoma State, 8:30 p.m, ESPNU

March 9 Quarterfinals

Game 3: No. 5 Iowa State vs. No. 4 Baylor, 12:30 p.m., ESPN2

Game 4: Winner Game 1 vs. No. 1 Kansas, 3 p.m., ESPN2

Game 5: Winner Game 2 vs. No. 2 Texas, 7 p.m., ESPN2

Game 6: No. 6 TCU vs. No. 3 Kansas State, 9:30 p.m., ESPN2

March 10 Semifinals

Game 7: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 7 p.m., ESPN2

Game 8: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 9:30 p.m., ESPN2

March 11 Championship

Game 9: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 6:00 p.m., ESPN

Odds to win Big 12 Conference Tournament from DraftKings Sportsbook