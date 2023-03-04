 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Full schedule, bracket for 2023 Big 12 Tournament

We have the brackets, dates, time, matchups, TV channels, live streaming outlets and more for the 2023 Big 12 Tournament here.

By grace.mcdermott
NCAA Basketball: West Virginia at Kansas Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Big 12 Tournament will be held from Wednesday, March 8 to Saturday, Wednesday 11 at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City Missouri.

Seeds 1 through 6 will receive a bye to the second round while seeds 7 through 10 will play in the first round. The winner of the Big 12 will get an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament, but as the strongest conference in the sport this season, we can expect to see plenty of Big 12 representatives earning at-large spots. ESPN’s Joe Lunardi currently projects that eight Big 12 teams will make the tourney.

2023 Big 12 Tournament Bracket: Date, time, TV, live stream

* All times ET

March 8 First Round

Game 1: No. 9 Texas Tech vs. No. 8 West Virginia, 6 p.m., ESPNU
Game 2: No. 10 Oklahoma vs. No. 7 Oklahoma State, 8:30 p.m, ESPNU

March 9 Quarterfinals

Game 3: No. 5 Iowa State vs. No. 4 Baylor, 12:30 p.m., ESPN2
Game 4: Winner Game 1 vs. No. 1 Kansas, 3 p.m., ESPN2
Game 5: Winner Game 2 vs. No. 2 Texas, 7 p.m., ESPN2
Game 6: No. 6 TCU vs. No. 3 Kansas State, 9:30 p.m., ESPN2

March 10 Semifinals

Game 7: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 7 p.m., ESPN2
Game 8: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 9:30 p.m., ESPN2

March 11 Championship

Game 9: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 6:00 p.m., ESPN

Odds to win Big 12 Conference Tournament from DraftKings Sportsbook

More From DraftKings Nation