Full schedule, bracket for 2023 Big East Tournament

The Big East Tournament will be held from Wednesday, March 8 to Saturday, March 11 from Madison Square Garden in New York, New York. The tournament will feature 11 teams from the conference. Seeds 1 through 5 will get a bye to the second round, while seeds 6 through 11 will play in the first round.
The winner of the Big East Tournament will receive an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament, but with such a strong slate of teams this season, we can expect to see several representatives of the conference earn at-large bids into the tournament, as well. ESPN’s Joe Lunardi currently projects that five Big East teams will make it to the Big Dance.
2023 Big East Conference Tournament Bracket: Date, time, TV, live stream
* All times ET
March 8 First Round
Game 1: No. 9 Butler vs. No. 8 St. John’s, 3 p.m. ET, FS1
Game 2: No. 10 DePaul vs. No. 7 Seton Hall, 5:30 p.m. ET, FS1
Game 3: No. 6 Villanova vs. No. 11 Georgetown, 8 p.m. ET, FS1
March 9 Quarterfinals
Game 4: Winner Game 1 vs. No. 1 Marquette, noon, FS1
Game 5: No. 5 Providence vs. No. 4 UConn, 2:30 p.m, FS1
Game 6: Winner Game 2 vs. No. 2 Xavier, 7 p.m., FS1
Game 7: Winner Game 3 vs. No. 3 Creighton, 9:30 p.m., FS1
March 10 Semifinals
Game 8: Winner Game 4 vs. Winner Game 5, 6:30 p.m., FS1
Game 9: Winner Game 6 vs. Winner Game 7, 9 p.m., FS1
March 11 Championship
Game 10: Winner Game 8 vs. Winner Game 9, 6:30 p.m., Fox
Odds to win Big East Conference Tournament from DraftKings Sportsbook
UConn: +190
Creighton: +320
Marquette: +320
Xavier: +425
Villanova: +1500
Providence: +1500
Seton Hall: +5000
St. Johns: +6000
Butler: +80000
DePaul: +100000
Georgetown: +100000