Full schedule, bracket for 2023 Big East Tournament

We have the brackets, dates, time, matchups, TV channels, live streaming outlets and more for the 2023 Big East Conference Tournament here.

NCAA Basketball: DePaul at Marquette Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Big East Tournament will be held from Wednesday, March 8 to Saturday, March 11 from Madison Square Garden in New York, New York. The tournament will feature 11 teams from the conference. Seeds 1 through 5 will get a bye to the second round, while seeds 6 through 11 will play in the first round.

The winner of the Big East Tournament will receive an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament, but with such a strong slate of teams this season, we can expect to see several representatives of the conference earn at-large bids into the tournament, as well. ESPN’s Joe Lunardi currently projects that five Big East teams will make it to the Big Dance.

2023 Big East Conference Tournament Bracket: Date, time, TV, live stream

* All times ET

March 8 First Round

Game 1: No. 9 Butler vs. No. 8 St. John’s, 3 p.m. ET, FS1
Game 2: No. 10 DePaul vs. No. 7 Seton Hall, 5:30 p.m. ET, FS1
Game 3: No. 6 Villanova vs. No. 11 Georgetown, 8 p.m. ET, FS1

March 9 Quarterfinals

Game 4: Winner Game 1 vs. No. 1 Marquette, noon, FS1
Game 5: No. 5 Providence vs. No. 4 UConn, 2:30 p.m, FS1
Game 6: Winner Game 2 vs. No. 2 Xavier, 7 p.m., FS1
Game 7: Winner Game 3 vs. No. 3 Creighton, 9:30 p.m., FS1

March 10 Semifinals

Game 8: Winner Game 4 vs. Winner Game 5, 6:30 p.m., FS1
Game 9: Winner Game 6 vs. Winner Game 7, 9 p.m., FS1

March 11 Championship

Game 10: Winner Game 8 vs. Winner Game 9, 6:30 p.m., Fox

Odds to win Big East Conference Tournament from DraftKings Sportsbook

UConn: +190
Creighton: +320
Marquette: +320
Xavier: +425
Villanova: +1500
Providence: +1500
Seton Hall: +5000
St. Johns: +6000
Butler: +80000
DePaul: +100000
Georgetown: +100000

