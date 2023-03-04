Full schedule, bracket for 2023 Big East Tournament

The Big East Tournament will be held from Wednesday, March 8 to Saturday, March 11 from Madison Square Garden in New York, New York. The tournament will feature 11 teams from the conference. Seeds 1 through 5 will get a bye to the second round, while seeds 6 through 11 will play in the first round.

The winner of the Big East Tournament will receive an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament, but with such a strong slate of teams this season, we can expect to see several representatives of the conference earn at-large bids into the tournament, as well. ESPN’s Joe Lunardi currently projects that five Big East teams will make it to the Big Dance.

2023 Big East Conference Tournament Bracket: Date, time, TV, live stream

* All times ET

March 8 First Round

Game 1: No. 9 Butler vs. No. 8 St. John’s, 3 p.m. ET, FS1

Game 2: No. 10 DePaul vs. No. 7 Seton Hall, 5:30 p.m. ET, FS1

Game 3: No. 6 Villanova vs. No. 11 Georgetown, 8 p.m. ET, FS1

March 9 Quarterfinals

Game 4: Winner Game 1 vs. No. 1 Marquette, noon, FS1

Game 5: No. 5 Providence vs. No. 4 UConn, 2:30 p.m, FS1

Game 6: Winner Game 2 vs. No. 2 Xavier, 7 p.m., FS1

Game 7: Winner Game 3 vs. No. 3 Creighton, 9:30 p.m., FS1

March 10 Semifinals

Game 8: Winner Game 4 vs. Winner Game 5, 6:30 p.m., FS1

Game 9: Winner Game 6 vs. Winner Game 7, 9 p.m., FS1

March 11 Championship

Game 10: Winner Game 8 vs. Winner Game 9, 6:30 p.m., Fox

Odds to win Big East Conference Tournament from DraftKings Sportsbook

UConn: +190

Creighton: +320

Marquette: +320

Xavier: +425

Villanova: +1500

Providence: +1500

Seton Hall: +5000

St. Johns: +6000

Butler: +80000

DePaul: +100000

Georgetown: +100000