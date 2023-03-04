Full schedule, bracket for 2023 C-USA Tournament

The Conference USA Tournament will be held from Wednesday, March 8 to Saturday, March 11 at Ford Center at the Star in Frisco, Texas.

Seeds 1 through 5 get a bye to the second round, while seeds 6 through 11 will play in the first round. The winner of the C-USA tournament will get an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament, and the regular season title-holder will get a bid to the NIT if they do not get an at-large bid to the Big Dance. It is unclear at this point whether a second C-USA team will qualify for the NCAA.

2023 C-USA Tournament Bracket: Date, time, TV, live stream

* All times ET

March 8 First Round

Game 1: No. 9 UTEP vs. No. 8 Western Kentucky, 6:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Game 2: No. 10 Louisiana Tech vs. No. 7 Florida International, 9 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Game 3: No. 6 Rice vs. No. 11 UTSA, 9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+

March 9 Quarterfinals

Game 4: Winner Game 1 vs. No. 1 Florida Atlantic, 6:30, ESPN+

Game 5: No. 5 Charlotte vs. No. 4 Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m, ESPN+

Game 6: Winner Game 2 vs. No. 2 North Texas, 9 p.m., ESPN+

Game 7: Winner Game 3 vs. No. 3 UAB, 9:30 p.m., ESPN+

March 10 Semifinals

Game 8: Winner Game 4 vs. Winner Game 5, 12:30 p.m., CBSSN

Game 9: Winner Game 6 vs. Winner Game 7, 3 p.m., CBSSN

March 11 Championship

Game 10: Winner Game 8 vs. Winner Game 9, 8:30 p.m., CBSSN

Odds to win C-USA Conference Tournament from DraftKings Sportsbook

Florida Atlantic +145

UAB +240

North Texas +250

Charlotte +1400

Middle Tennessee +1800

Western Kentucky +9000

UTEP +10000

Louisiana Tech +10000

Rice +10000

Florida International +15000

UTSA +30000