2023 NFL Combine: Tracking Bryce Young measurements, drill times, more

Though the 2023 NFL Draft remains weeks away, one of the biggest pieces of the evaluation process will take place in early March. The entire league and an army of agents and reporters will descend on Indianapolis for the annual NFL Scouting Combine, a multi-day event that will test and showcase some of the premier talent from the collegiate ranks. The list of participants includes Bryce Young, the decorated signal-caller from Alabama. Young will get measured, but doesn’t plan on throwing until his pro day.

How, when to watch Bryce Young at the NFL Combine

Dates at combine: Friday March 3 & Saturday March 4

TV coverage drills: Saturday March 4, 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET on NFL Network

Live stream: NFL Network LIVE, NFL Network app for iOS or Google Play

Notable stats, performance in college

After attempting just 22 passes as a freshman in 2020, Young won the quarterback job for the Crimson Tide the following year. In his debut campaign as the starter, Young delivered arguably the finest season of any Alabama signal-caller in program history, amassing 4,872 passing yards and 47 touchdowns against just seven picks. He added another three touchdowns on the ground. For his efforts, Young took home the Heisman Trophy that season, though the team fell short in the national championship.

Young performed admirably again the following season. Despite appearing in three fewer games due to injury, the quarterback threw for 3,328 yards and 32 touchdowns with only five picks. However, Alabama again failed to win the national title.

QB measurements

Height: 5’10 1/8”

Weight: 204 pounds

Hand size: 9 3⁄ 4 inches

Arm length: 30 1⁄ 2 inches

Wingspan: TBD

Combine drills, performance

40-yard dash: TBD

Bench press: TBD

Verticle jump: TBD

Broad jump: TBD

Shuttle run: TBD