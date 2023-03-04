2023 NFL Combine: Tracking Josh Downs measurements, drill times, more

Though the 2023 NFL Draft remains weeks away, one of the biggest pieces of the evaluation process will take place in early March. The entire league and an army of agents and reporters will descend on Indianapolis for the annual NFL Scouting Combine, a multi-day event that will test and showcase some of the premier talent from the collegiate ranks. The list of participants includes Josh Downs, the talented wide receiver from North Carolina.

How, when to watch Josh Downs at the NFL Combine

Dates at combine: Friday March 3 & Saturday March 4

TV coverage drills: Saturday March 4, 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET on NFL Network

Live stream: NFL Network LIVE, NFL Network app for iOS or Google Play

Notable stats, performance in college

As a sophomore, Downs emerged as the Tar Heels’ go-to receiver, catching 101 passes for 1,335 yards and eight touchdowns. That performance put him on the NFL radar, but his follow-up cemented his status as one of the most exciting prospects at his position. Downs again went over 1,000 yards, this time with freshman Drake Maye starting under center. Their efforts helped North Carolina win the ACC’s Coastal division, though the team fell to Clemson in the conference championship.

In addition to Downs’ dominance as a pass catcher, he averaged over 13 yards per punt return during his final season in Chapel Hill. That additional element to his game should add some intrigue to his draft stock.

WR measurements

Height: TBD

Weight: TBD

Hand size: TBD

Arm length: TBD

Wingspan: TBD

Combine drills, performance

40-yard dash: TBD

Bench press: TBD

Verticle jump: TBD

Broad jump: TBD

Shuttle run: TBD