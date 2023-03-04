2023 NFL Combine: Tracking Kayshon Boutte measurements, drill times, more

Though the 2023 NFL Draft remains weeks away, one of the biggest pieces of the evaluation process will take place in early March. The entire league and an army of agents and reporters will descend on Indianapolis for the annual NFL Scouting Combine, a multi-day event that will test and showcase some of the premier talent from the collegiate ranks. The list of participants includes Kayshon Boutte, the talented wide receiver from LSU.

How, when to watch Kayshon Boutte at the NFL Combine

Dates at combine: Friday March 3 & Saturday March 4

TV coverage drills: Saturday March 4, 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET on NFL Network

Live stream: NFL Network LIVE, NFL Network app for iOS or Google Play

Notable stats, performance in college

While most of the top prospects peak at or near the end of their college careers. LSU’s Boutte took a different path. His first season in Baton Rogue proved to be his best, delivering 45 catches for 736 yards and five touchdowns. Boutte’s follow-up campaign saw him nearly double that touchdown total (nine), but he fell in every other major category due primarily to missing multiple games. His fortunes didn’t change much this past year, his first under new head coach Brian Kelly. The wideout caught 48 passes for 538 yards and two touchdowns.

WR measurements

Height: TBD

Weight: TBD

Hand size: TBD

Arm length: TBD

Wingspan: TBD

Combine drills, performance

40-yard dash: TBD

Bench press: TBD

Verticle jump: TBD

Broad jump: TBD

Shuttle run: TBD