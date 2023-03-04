2023 NFL Combine: Tracking Jordan Addison measurements, drill times, more

The 2023 NFL Scouting Combine will give scouts and fans a first look at what will be a deep wide receiver prospect class. As the league evolves toward a focus on offense with the receiver position becoming more valuable, USC’s Jordan Addison will be one of the notable participants to watch in this year’s scouting combine in Indianapolis.

How, when to watch Jordan Addison at the NFL Combine

Dates at combine: Friday March 3 & Saturday March 4

TV coverage drills: Saturday March 4, 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET on NFL Network

Live stream: NFL Network LIVE, NFL Network app for iOS or Google Play

Notable stats, performance in college

Addison is among the top receiver names in this year’s draft class after playing three collegiate seasons across two schools: Pittsburgh and USC. In his three years, he totaled 3,134 receiving yards and 29 receiving touchdowns with an average of 14.3 yards per reception. He won the Biletnikoff Award as the country’s top receiver in 2021 with 100 catches for 1,593 yards and 17 touchdowns, helping lead the Panthers to 11 games and a Peach Bowl appearance. After transferring to USC for the 2022 season, Addison finished with 59 receptions for 875 yards and eight touchdowns as the Trojans won 11 games and made the Cotton Bowl.

WR measurements

Height: TBD

Weight: TBD

Hand size: TBD

Arm length: TBD

Wingspan: TBD

Combine drills, performance

40-yard dash: TBD

Bench press: TBD

Verticle jump: TBD

Broad jump: TBD

Shuttle run: TBD