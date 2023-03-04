2023 NFL Combine: Tracking Jaxon Smith-Njigba measurements, drill times, more

After his 2022 season was cut short, Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba will be a name to watch for both scouts and fans alike at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine. The Buckeye had a breakout 2021 campaign and should look to boost his stock as he takes the field for measurements and drills over the weekend.

How, when to watch Jaxon Smith-Njigba at the NFL Combine

Dates at combine: Friday March 3 & Saturday March 4

TV coverage drills: Saturday March 4, 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET on NFL Network

Live stream: NFL Network LIVE, NFL Network app for iOS or Google Play

Notable stats, performance in college

Smith-Njigba brings three years of collegiate experience with the Buckeyes, finishing with 1,698 receiving yards and 10 receiving touchdowns. Despite being limited to just three games last season due to a nagging hamstring injury, the junior wideout’s production in the 2021 season should give a taste of the impact he can bring to an NFL franchise. He finished with 95 receptions for 1,595 yards and nine touchdowns, which earned him a place on the Third-team All-American list. His 2021 season saw him average 4.01 yards per route run, surpassing the averages of his then-teammates Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave, who were both selected in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

