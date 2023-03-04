2023 NFL Combine: Tracking Michael Mayer measurements, drill times, more

Though the 2023 NFL Draft remains weeks away, one of the biggest pieces of the evaluation process will take place in early March. The entire league and an army of agents and reporters will descend on Indianapolis for the annual NFL Scouting Combine, a multi-day event that will test and showcase some of the premier talent from the collegiate ranks. The list of participants includes Michael Mayer, the standout tight end from Notre Dame.

How, when to watch Michael Mayer at the NFL Combine

Dates at combine: Sunday, March 5 - Monday, March 6

TV coverage: 1:00 p.m. ET daily on NFL Network

Live stream: NFL Network LIVE, NFL Network app for iOS or Google Play

Notable stats, performance in college

Soon after arriving in South Bend in 2020, Mayer established himself as one of the top tight ends in college football. The former five-star recruit amassed 180 catches for 2,099 yards and 18 touchdowns over his three seasons with the Fighting Irish, serving as the fulcrum of the offense. Mayer helped Notre Dame to a 30-8 record during that stretch and earned consensus All-American honors in 2022.

TE measurements

Height: TBD

Weight: TBD

Hand size: TBD

Arm length: TBD

Wingspan: TBD

Combine drills, performance

40-yard dash: TBD

Bench press: TBD

Verticle jump: TBD

Broad jump: TBD

Shuttle run: TBD