2023 NFL Combine: Tracking Quentin Johnston measurements, drill times, more

The TCU Horned Frogs made it to the College Football Championship Game last season, and the breakout performance of WR Quentin Johnston played a big part in that run. Johnston consistently made plays on college football’s biggest stage, and he’ll have a chance to boost his NFL draft stock even more at the combine.

How, when to watch Quentin Johnston at the NFL Combine

Dates at combine: Friday March 3 & Saturday March 4

TV coverage drills: Saturday March 4, 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET on NFL Network

Live stream: NFL Network LIVE, NFL Network app for iOS or Google Play

Notable stats, performance in college

Johnston played three years at TCU, but his junior campaign in 2022 represented a tremendous leap forward. The 6’4” receiver hauled in 60 receptions for 1,069 yards and six touchdowns in 13 games last season. That includes four catches for 139 yards in the Big 12 Championship against Kansas State. Johnston also hauled in six catches for 163 yards and a touchdown against Michigan in the College Football Playoff Semifinal. His size makes for a legitimate red-zone threat, but Johnston has also flashed the required speed to beat defenses over the top.

