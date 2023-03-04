2023 NFL Combine: Tracking Jalin Hyatt measurements, drill times, more

Though the 2023 NFL Draft remains weeks away, one of the biggest pieces of the evaluation process will take place in early March. The entire league and an army of agents and reporters will descend on Indianapolis for the annual NFL Scouting Combine, a multi-day event that will test and showcase some of the premier talent from the collegiate ranks. The list of participants includes Jalin Hyatt, the standout wide receiver from Tennessee.

How, when to watch Jalin Hyatt at the NFL Combine

Dates at combine: Friday March 3 & Saturday March 4

TV coverage drills: Saturday March 4, 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET on NFL Network

Live stream: NFL Network LIVE, NFL Network app for iOS or Google Play

Notable stats, performance in college

After a quiet start to his college career, Hyatt exploded onto the scene in 2022. The junior wide receiver hauled in 67 passes — more than his previous two seasons combined — for 1,267 yards and 15 touchdowns. Hyatt’s explosiveness helped Tennessee upset Alabama in arguably the game of the year, a 52-49 thriller that included multiple lead changes and a last-second field goal for the victory. In that matchup, Hyatt delivered six catches for 207 yards and five touchdowns. For his efforts, Hyatt took home the coveted Fred Biletnikoff Award as the nation’s top receiver.

WR measurements

Height: TBD

Weight: TBD

Hand size: TBD

Arm length: TBD

Wingspan: TBD

Combine drills, performance

40-yard dash: TBD

Bench press: TBD

Verticle jump: TBD

Broad jump: TBD

Shuttle run: TBD