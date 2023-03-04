2023 NFL Combine: Tracking Jalin Hyatt measurements, drill times, more

Though the 2023 NFL Draft remains weeks away, one of the biggest pieces of the evaluation process will take place in early March. The entire league and an army of agents and reporters will descend on Indianapolis for the annual NFL Scouting Combine, a multi-day event that will test and showcase some of the premier talent from the collegiate ranks. The list of participants includes Jalin Hyatt, the standout wide receiver from Tennessee.
How, when to watch Jalin Hyatt at the NFL Combine
Dates at combine: Friday March 3 & Saturday March 4
TV coverage drills: Saturday March 4, 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET on NFL Network
Live stream: NFL Network LIVE, NFL Network app for iOS or Google Play
Notable stats, performance in college
After a quiet start to his college career, Hyatt exploded onto the scene in 2022. The junior wide receiver hauled in 67 passes — more than his previous two seasons combined — for 1,267 yards and 15 touchdowns. Hyatt’s explosiveness helped Tennessee upset Alabama in arguably the game of the year, a 52-49 thriller that included multiple lead changes and a last-second field goal for the victory. In that matchup, Hyatt delivered six catches for 207 yards and five touchdowns. For his efforts, Hyatt took home the coveted Fred Biletnikoff Award as the nation’s top receiver.
WR measurements
Height: TBD
Weight: TBD
Hand size: TBD
Arm length: TBD
Wingspan: TBD
Combine drills, performance
40-yard dash: TBD
Bench press: TBD
Verticle jump: TBD
Broad jump: TBD
Shuttle run: TBD