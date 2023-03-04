2023 NFL Combine: Tracking Zay Flowers measurements, drill times, more

Boston College wide receiver Zay Flowers made a name for himself down the stretch last season, as the senior caught six touchdowns in his final four collegiate games. Now, Flowers will showcase his raw skills in the NFL combine. We’ll break down how and when to watch Flowers at this event while tracking his measurements throughout the day.

How, when to watch Zay Flowers at the NFL Combine

Dates at combine: Friday March 3 & Saturday March 4

TV coverage drills: Saturday March 4, 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET on NFL Network

Live stream: NFL Network LIVE, NFL Network app for iOS or Google Play

Notable stats, performance in college

Flowers isn’t a tall receiver, but that doesn’t keep him from finding the end-zone. Flowers was tied for fifth in college football last year with 12 receiving touchdowns. That capped off an impressive four-year career at Boston College, where Flowers racked up a total of 200 receptions for 2,056 yards, and 29 receiving touchdowns. A good chunk of that came in 2022, where Flowers posted 78 catches for 1,077 yards, and those 12 scores. Upon finishing his senior season, Flowers earned third team All-American honors. He was one of two players to record 100+ yards and two touchdowns in at least four games last season.

