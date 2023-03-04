Full schedule, bracket for 2023 Mountain West Conference Tournament

The Mountain West Conference Tournament will be held from Wednesday, March 8 to Saturday, March 11 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Seeds 6 through 11 will play in the first round, and seeds 1 through 5 receive a bye to the second round. The winner of the Mountain West tournament will get an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament, but there will likely be at least one more Mountain West team that gets an at-large bid. ESPN’s Joe Lunardi currently projects that three teams from the conference will reach the Big Dance.
2023 Mountain West Conference Tournament Bracket: Date, time, TV, live stream
* All times ET
March 8 First Round
Game 1: No. 9 Fresno State vs. No. 8 Colorado State, 2 p.m. ET, Mountain West Network
Game 2: No. 10 Air Force vs. No. 7 UNLV, 4:30 p.m. ET, Mountain West Network
Game 3: No. 6 New Mexico vs. No. 11 Wyoming, 7 p.m. ET, Mountain West Network
March 9 Quarterfinals
Game 4: Winner Game 1 vs. No. 1 San Diego State, 3 p.m., CBSSN
Game 5: No. 5 San Jose State vs. No. 4 Nevada, 5:30 p.m, CBSSN
Game 6: Winner Game 2 vs. No. 2 Boise State, 9 p.m., CBSSN
Game 7: Winner Game 3 vs. No. 3 Utah State, 11:30 p.m., CBSSN
March 10 Semifinals
Game 8: Winner Game 4 vs. Winner Game 5, 9:30 p.m., CBSSN
Game 9: Winner Game 6 vs. Winner Game 7, 12:00 a.m., CBSSN
March 11 Championship
Game 10: Winner Game 8 vs. Winner Game 9, 6:00 p.m., CBS