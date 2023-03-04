Full schedule, bracket for 2023 SWAC Tournament

The SWAC Tournament will be held from Wednesday, March 8 to Saturday, March 11 from the Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama.

Eight teams will face off and none will get a bye. The Nos. 1 and 2 seeds will get to play on March 8, giving them an extra day to rest before the semifinals, while Nos. 3 and 4 will play on March 9. The winner of the SWAC Tournament will get an automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament. If the No. 1 seed does not win the tournament, they will head to the NIT. There will likely not be any teams that earn an at-large bid from the SWAC.

2023 SWAC Conference Tournament Bracket: Date, time, TV, live stream

* All times ET

March 8 Quarterfinals

Game 1: No. 8 Texas Southern vs. No. 1 Alcorn State, 3:00 p.m., TV TBA

Game 2: No. 7 Bethune-Cookman vs. No. 2 Grambling, 9:30 p.m., TV TBA

March 9 Quarterfinals

Game 3: No. 6 Prairie View A&M vs. No. 3 Southern, 3:00 p.m., TV TBA

Game 4: No. 5 Alabama A&M vs. No. 4 Jackson State, 9:30 p.m., TV TBA

March 10 Semifinals

Game 5: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 4, 3 p.m., TV TBA

Game 6: Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 3, 9:30 p.m., TV TBA

March 11 Championship

Game 7: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 5:30 p.m., TV TBA

Odds to win SWAC Conference Tournament from DraftKings Sportsbook