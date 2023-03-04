 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Full schedule, bracket for 2023 SWAC Tournament

We have the brackets, dates, time, matchups, TV channels, live streaming outlets and more for the 2023 SWAC Conference Tournament here.

NCAA Basketball: NBA HBCU Classic-Southern at Grambling State Christopher Creveling-USA TODAY Sports

The SWAC Tournament will be held from Wednesday, March 8 to Saturday, March 11 from the Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama.

Eight teams will face off and none will get a bye. The Nos. 1 and 2 seeds will get to play on March 8, giving them an extra day to rest before the semifinals, while Nos. 3 and 4 will play on March 9. The winner of the SWAC Tournament will get an automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament. If the No. 1 seed does not win the tournament, they will head to the NIT. There will likely not be any teams that earn an at-large bid from the SWAC.

2023 SWAC Conference Tournament Bracket: Date, time, TV, live stream

* All times ET

March 8 Quarterfinals

Game 1: No. 8 Texas Southern vs. No. 1 Alcorn State, 3:00 p.m., TV TBA
Game 2: No. 7 Bethune-Cookman vs. No. 2 Grambling, 9:30 p.m., TV TBA

March 9 Quarterfinals

Game 3: No. 6 Prairie View A&M vs. No. 3 Southern, 3:00 p.m., TV TBA
Game 4: No. 5 Alabama A&M vs. No. 4 Jackson State, 9:30 p.m., TV TBA

March 10 Semifinals

Game 5: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 4, 3 p.m., TV TBA
Game 6: Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 3, 9:30 p.m., TV TBA

March 11 Championship

Game 7: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 5:30 p.m., TV TBA

Odds to win SWAC Conference Tournament from DraftKings Sportsbook

