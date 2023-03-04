Full schedule, bracket for 2023 SEC Tournament

The SEC Tournament will be held from Wednesday, March 8 to Sunday, March 12 from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. Fourteen teams will participate in the tournament. Seeds 1 through 4 will get a bye to the quarterfinal round, seeds 5 through 10 will get a bye to the second round, and seeds 11 through 14 will play in the first round.

The winner of the tournament will get an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament, but the SEC will likely see multiple at-large bids as well. ESPN’s Joe Lunardi currently predicts that eight SEC teams will make the tournament.

2023 SEC Tournament Bracket: Date, time, TV, live stream

* All times ET

March 8 First Round

Game 1: No. 13 Ole Miss vs. No. 12 South Carolina, 7 p.m., SEC Network

Game 2: No. 14 LSU vs. No. 11 Georgia, 9 p.m., SEC Network

March 9 Second Round

Game 3: No. 9 Mississippi State vs. No. 8 Florida, 1:00 p.m., SEC Network

Game 4: Winner Game 1 vs. No. 5 Tennessee, 3:00 p.m., SEC Network

Game 5: No. 10 Arkansas vs. No. 7 Auburn, 7:00 p.m., SEC Network

Game 6: Winner Game 2 vs. No. 6 Vanderbilt, 9:00 p.m., SEC Network

March 10 Quarterfinals

Game 7: Winner Game 3 vs. No. 1 Alabama, 1:00 p.m., ESPN

Game 8: Winner Game 4 vs. No. 4 Missouri, 3:00 p.m., ESPN

Game 9: Winner Game 5 vs. No. 2 Texas A&M, 7:00 p.m., SEC Network

Game 10: Winner Game 6 vs. No. 3 Kentucky, 9:00 p.m., SEC Network

March 11 Semifinals

Game 11: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 1:00 p.m., ESPN

Game 12: Winner Game 9 vs. Winner Game 10, 3:00 p.m., ESPN

March 12 Championship

Game 13: Winner Game 11 vs. Winner Game 12, 1:00 p.m., ESPN

Odds to win SEC Conference Tournament from DraftKings Sportsbook