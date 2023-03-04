Full schedule, bracket for 2023 SEC Tournament

The SEC Tournament will be held from Wednesday, March 8 to Sunday, March 12 from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. Fourteen teams will participate in the tournament. Seeds 1 through 4 will get a bye to the quarterfinal round, seeds 5 through 10 will get a bye to the second round, and seeds 11 through 14 will play in the first round.
The winner of the tournament will get an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament, but the SEC will likely see multiple at-large bids as well. ESPN’s Joe Lunardi currently predicts that eight SEC teams will make the tournament.
2023 SEC Tournament Bracket: Date, time, TV, live stream
* All times ET
March 8 First Round
Game 1: No. 13 Ole Miss vs. No. 12 South Carolina, 7 p.m., SEC Network
Game 2: No. 14 LSU vs. No. 11 Georgia, 9 p.m., SEC Network
March 9 Second Round
Game 3: No. 9 Mississippi State vs. No. 8 Florida, 1:00 p.m., SEC Network
Game 4: Winner Game 1 vs. No. 5 Tennessee, 3:00 p.m., SEC Network
Game 5: No. 10 Arkansas vs. No. 7 Auburn, 7:00 p.m., SEC Network
Game 6: Winner Game 2 vs. No. 6 Vanderbilt, 9:00 p.m., SEC Network
March 10 Quarterfinals
Game 7: Winner Game 3 vs. No. 1 Alabama, 1:00 p.m., ESPN
Game 8: Winner Game 4 vs. No. 4 Missouri, 3:00 p.m., ESPN
Game 9: Winner Game 5 vs. No. 2 Texas A&M, 7:00 p.m., SEC Network
Game 10: Winner Game 6 vs. No. 3 Kentucky, 9:00 p.m., SEC Network
March 11 Semifinals
Game 11: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 1:00 p.m., ESPN
Game 12: Winner Game 9 vs. Winner Game 10, 3:00 p.m., ESPN
March 12 Championship
Game 13: Winner Game 11 vs. Winner Game 12, 1:00 p.m., ESPN