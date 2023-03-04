Full schedule, bracket for 2023 Ivy League Conference Tournament

The Ivy League Tournament will be held from Saturday, March 11 to Sunday, March 12 at Jadwin Gym in Princeton, New Jersey.

The Ivy League tournament involves just four teams playing over two days — the semifinals will be on Saturday and the championship will be on Sunday. The top four teams qualify for the conference tournament, and the winner of the championship will automatically qualify for the NCAA Tournament. If the top seed of the conference tournament does not win the championship game, they will get a bid to the NIT.

2023 Ivy League Conference Tournament Bracket: Date, time, TV, live stream

* All times ET

March 11 Semifinals

Game 1: No. 4 Cornell vs. No. 1 Yale, 11 a.m., ESPNU

Game 2: No. 3 Penn vs. No. 2 Princeton, 1:30 p.m., ESPNU

March 12 Championship

Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, Noon, ESPN2

Odds to win Ivy League Conference Tournament from DraftKings Sportsbook