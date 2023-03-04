Full schedule, bracket for 2023 WAC Conference Tournament

The WAC Conference Tournament will be held from Tuesday, March 7 to Saturday, March 11 at the Orleans Arena and Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The WAC is comprised of 12 teams. Seeds 1 through 4 will get a bye to the second round, while seeds 5 through 12 will face off in the first round.

The winner of the tournament will get an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament, and if the regular season champion does not win the conference tournament, that team will receive an automatic bid to the NIT. No WAC will receive an at-large bid into the tournament.

The WAC is the only conference in the country to not use conference records when determining seeding. Instead the WAC uses a resume seeding system, and seeds will be based on a formula that also accounts for the strength of non-conference games played and won.

While the best 12 teams by conference record will get to the tournament, their seeding is part of a system developed in consultation with Ken Pomeroy of KenPom.com. They are the only league to do anything like it in all of college basketball. We’ll update with the final seeding once the WAC posts it

2023 WAC Conference Tournament Bracket: Date, time, TV, live stream

* All times ET

March 7 First Round (Michelob Ultra Arena)

Game 1: No. 9 seed vs. No. 8 seed, 3 p.m. ET, TBA

Game 2: No. 10 seed vs. No. 7 seed, 5 p.m. ET, TBA

Game 3: No. 11 seed vs. No. 6 seed, 9 p.m. ET, TBA

Game 4: No. 12 seed vs. No. 5 seed, 11 p.m. ET, TBA

March 9 Quarterfinals

Game 5: Winner Game 1 vs. No. 1 seed, 3 p.m., TBA

Game 6: Winner Game 2 vs. No. 4 seed, 5 p.m, TBA

Game 7: Winner Game 3 vs. No. 2 seed, 9 p.m., TBA

Game 8: Winner Game 4 vs. No. 3 seed, 11 p.m., TBA

March 10 Semifinals

Game 9: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 9 p.m., TBA

Game 10: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 11 p.m., TBA

March 11 Championship

Game 11: Winner Game 9 vs. Winner Game 10, 11:30 p.m., ESPN2

