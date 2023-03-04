Full schedule, bracket for 2023 Big West Conference Tournament

The Big West Conference Tournament will be held from Tuesday, March 7 to Saturday, March 11 at the Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nevada.

Ten teams will participate and UC San Diego is ineligible as part of a transition rule from Division II to Division I. Seeds 1 through 6 get a bye to the second round and seeds 7 through 10 will play in the first round. The winner of the tournament will get an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament, and the regular season title-holder will get a bid to the NIT if they do not win the conference championship. There likely will not be any at-large bids for the Big West.

2023 Big West Conference Tournament Bracket: Date, time, TV, live stream

* All times ET

March 7 First Round

Game 1: No. 9 Cal State Northridge vs. No. 8 Cal State Bakersfield, 9 p.m., ESPN+

Game 2: No. 10 Cal Poly vs. No. 7 Long Beach State, 11:30 p.m. ESPN+

March 9 Quarterfinals

Game 3: Winner Game 1 vs. No. 1 UC Irvine, 3 p.m., ESPN+

Game 4: No. 5 Hawai’i vs. No. 4 Cal State Fullerton, 5:30 p.m., ESPN+

Game 5: Winner Game 2 vs. No. 2 UC Santa Barbara, 9 p.m., ESPN+

Game 6: No. 6 UC Davis vs. No. 3 UC Riverside, 11:30 p.m., ESPN+

March 10 Semifinals

Game 7: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 9 p.m., ESPN+

Game 8: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 11:30 p.m., ESPNU

March 11 Championship

Game 9: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 9:30 p.m., ESPN2

Odds to win Big West Conference Tournament from DraftKings Sportsbook