Full schedule, bracket for 2023 Big West Conference Tournament

We have the brackets, dates, time, matchups, TV channels, live streaming outlets and more for the 2023 Big West Conference Tournament here.

By grace.mcdermott
NCAA Basketball: UC Irvine at San Diego State Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

The Big West Conference Tournament will be held from Tuesday, March 7 to Saturday, March 11 at the Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nevada.

Ten teams will participate and UC San Diego is ineligible as part of a transition rule from Division II to Division I. Seeds 1 through 6 get a bye to the second round and seeds 7 through 10 will play in the first round. The winner of the tournament will get an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament, and the regular season title-holder will get a bid to the NIT if they do not win the conference championship. There likely will not be any at-large bids for the Big West.

2023 Big West Conference Tournament Bracket: Date, time, TV, live stream

* All times ET

March 7 First Round

Game 1: No. 9 Cal State Northridge vs. No. 8 Cal State Bakersfield, 9 p.m., ESPN+
Game 2: No. 10 Cal Poly vs. No. 7 Long Beach State, 11:30 p.m. ESPN+

March 9 Quarterfinals

Game 3: Winner Game 1 vs. No. 1 UC Irvine, 3 p.m., ESPN+
Game 4: No. 5 Hawai’i vs. No. 4 Cal State Fullerton, 5:30 p.m., ESPN+
Game 5: Winner Game 2 vs. No. 2 UC Santa Barbara, 9 p.m., ESPN+
Game 6: No. 6 UC Davis vs. No. 3 UC Riverside, 11:30 p.m., ESPN+

March 10 Semifinals

Game 7: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 9 p.m., ESPN+
Game 8: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 11:30 p.m., ESPNU

March 11 Championship

Game 9: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 9:30 p.m., ESPN2

Odds to win Big West Conference Tournament from DraftKings Sportsbook

