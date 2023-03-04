2023 NFL Combine: Tracking C.J. Stroud measurements, drill times, more

The NFL Combine is underway. Prospects have already begun going through drills in an effort to raise their draft stock for the 2023 NFL Draft. C.J. Stroud and the rest of the quarterbacks will have their chance to impress NFL coaches, executives and scouts on Saturday, March 4.

How, when to watch C.J. Stroud at the NFL Combine

Dates at combine: Friday March 3 & Saturday March 4

TV coverage drills: Saturday March 4, 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET on NFL Network

Live stream: NFL Network LIVE, NFL Network app for iOS or Google Play

Notable stats, performance in college

Stroud spent two seasons as the starting quarterback for the Ohio State Buckeyes. He combined for 8,123 yards with 85 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 25 career games. Stroud isn’t a dual-threat quarterback but has the agility to escape a pocket when needed.

His best performance in the 2021 regular season came in Week 2 against Oregon. The Buckeyes took the loss, but Stroud completed 35 of his 54 passes for 484 yards with three touchdowns and an interception. He balled out against Utah in the 2022 Rose Bowl. Stroud torched the Utes for 573 passing yards and six touchdowns through the air.

That wasn’t the only six-touchdown performance of his career. He completed 21 of his 26 passes for 361 yards and six touchdowns against Michigan State in 2022. Stroud always had a knack for finding his receivers in the endzone. Four of his 12 regular season games in 2022 saw him end with at least five passing touchdowns.

QB measurements

Height: TBD

Weight: TBD

Hand size: TBD

Arm length: TBD

Wingspan: TBD

Combine drills, performance

40-yard dash: TBD

Bench press: TBD

Verticle jump: TBD

Broad jump: TBD

Shuttle run: TBD